The $50,000 Credit Card Limit Myth -- and 3 Cards That Can Make It a Reality

A credit card with a $50,000 limit might sound beyond the realm of possibility -- but it's not. You'll just have to work a little to get there.

No issuer guarantees a $50,000 credit limit, but there are a few cards offering high minimums that make a $50,000 limit possible. With an excellent credit history, lots of income, and minimal debt, you can work your way there.

Here's what to know about high-limit cards -- and three cards that could help you unlock a $50,000 credit limit.

Why there's no "$50,000-limit card"

Credit card issuers base your credit limit on factors like your income, credit history, and debt-to-income ratio. You have to check a lot of boxes before they'll even consider trusting you with $50,000 of their money.

That said, many high-limit cards have minimum limits of $5,000 to $10,000, allowing cardholders to eventually reach limits of $50,000 or more. Getting there usually takes:

Excellent credit (a 750 score or better)

High income (think six figures)

Little or no outstanding debt

No card will offer you a guaranteed $50,000 limit out of the gate. But with the right issuer and credit history, it's possible. Here are a few cards that can help you make it happen.

1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card