The $50,000 Credit Card Limit Myth -- and 3 Cards That Can Make It a Reality
KEY POINTS
- No credit card has a guaranteed $50,000 limit, but it's possible to build your way up.
- Chase Sapphire cards offer high starting limits with lots of room to grow.
- Citi Double Cash® Card is easy to qualify for and can scale with your credit.
A credit card with a $50,000 limit might sound beyond the realm of possibility -- but it's not. You'll just have to work a little to get there.
No issuer guarantees a $50,000 credit limit, but there are a few cards offering high minimums that make a $50,000 limit possible. With an excellent credit history, lots of income, and minimal debt, you can work your way there.
Here's what to know about high-limit cards -- and three cards that could help you unlock a $50,000 credit limit.
Why there's no "$50,000-limit card"
Credit card issuers base your credit limit on factors like your income, credit history, and debt-to-income ratio. You have to check a lot of boxes before they'll even consider trusting you with $50,000 of their money.
That said, many high-limit cards have minimum limits of $5,000 to $10,000, allowing cardholders to eventually reach limits of $50,000 or more. Getting there usually takes:
- Excellent credit (a 750 score or better)
- High income (think six figures)
- Little or no outstanding debt
No card will offer you a guaranteed $50,000 limit out of the gate. But with the right issuer and credit history, it's possible. Here are a few cards that can help you make it happen.
1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR N/A
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.99% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases, $50 Annual Chase Travel Hotel Credit, plus more.
5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining and 2x on all other travel purchases
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
60,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 25% more value when booking through Chase Travel. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases, $50 Annual Chase Travel Hotel Credit, plus more.
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is one of the most popular mid-tier travel cards on the market. It usually comes with a minimum starting limit of $5,000, since it's a Visa Signature card. That's a good baseline, and many users report receiving far more.
You'll also earn:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel
It's a valuable card if you're looking to spend lots in bonus categories with your high limit.
Ready to build your way up to a $50,000 credit limit? Apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card today.
2. Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
20.24% - 28.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 5x total points on flights and 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Travel℠ immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3x points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.
5x points on flights and 10x points on hotels and car rentals through Chase Travel℠.
Annual Fee
$550
Welcome Offer Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
60,000 bonus points
-
All the perks we've come to expect from a top travel card, including a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and big bonuses on travel and dining. Points are transferable to airline and hotel partners or worth 50% more if you book through Chase Travel. The annual fee is hefty, but if you can use all its features, this card could be well worth the cost.Read Full Review
-
- Travel credits
- Airport lounge access
- Travel and dining rewards
- Welcome offer
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited-time benefits
-
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- $300 Annual Travel Credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.
- Earn 5x total points on flights and 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Travel℠ immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3x points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases
- Get 50% more value when you redeem your points for travel through Chase Travel℠. For example, 60,000 points are worth $900 toward travel.
- 1:1 point transfer to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide after an easy, one-time enrollment in Priority Pass™ Select and up to $120 application fee credit every four years for Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck®
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Member FDIC
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) is a top-tier card known for luxury travel perks, but it's also known for higher credit limits. It's got a high starting credit limit of at least $10,000, with users reporting limits of $50,000 or more.
The card also earns:
- 10x total points on hotels and car rentals through Chase Travel℠ immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually
- 5x total points on air travel through Chase Travel℠ immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually
- 3x points on other travel and dining
The Chase Sapphire Reserve offers up to $300 in annual travel credits, too, which can help offset the $550 annual fee.
If your goal is a huge credit line, the Chase Sapphire Reserve is a strong contender. Apply today to get started.
3. Citi Double Cash® Card
Fair to Excellent (580-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
-
This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
-
- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
-
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
You don't always need a premium card to reach a high limit. The Citi Double Cash® Card is one of the easier high-limit cards to get, especially for those with fair to good credit.
While it has a minimum limit of $500, many cardholders report getting limits as high as $50,000. Of course, it'll probably take longer to build up to a high credit limit if your credit history isn't as strong, but it's still possible.
For a $0 annual fee, the Citi Double Cash® Card also offers 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
Apply for the Citi Double Cash® Card now (see rates and fees) and start upping your credit limit while earning easy cash back today.
Build your way to a high limit
There's no such thing as a guaranteed $50,000 credit card limit -- but with excellent credit, high income, and minimal debt, it's definitely a possibility.
Ready to aim high? Apply for one of our favorite high-limit credit cards today.
