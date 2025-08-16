The Amex Blue Cash Preferred Card Is Our Award Winner for Food, Fuel, and a Top-Tier App

After reviewing and rating more than 200 credit cards, we've released our 2025 award winners! And this particular card actually took home the top spot in two categories!

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express won Motley Fool Money's Best Credit Card for Groceries and Best Credit Card App awards. (American Express is a Motley Fool Money advertiser.)

Here's why it earned both titles, what perks stand out, and how to know if it's right for you.

Rewards where you spend most

If you eat food, watch TV, or occasionally leave your house, this card basically pays you for living your life.

Seriously, the reward categories are things that most people spend money on, and the rates are higher than most other cash back cards!

Here are the categories and rewards:

6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions

3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)

1% cash back on other purchases

Terms apply

To put it in perspective: A family spending $500 a month on groceries could earn $360 back each year from that category alone. Add in fuel, streaming, and transit, and the annual rewards can easily justify the card's $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)

Quick note: Warehouse clubs and big box stores like Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart or Target aren't classified as grocery stores for this card, so those purchases won't earn the 6% rate.