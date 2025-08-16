The Amex Blue Cash Preferred Card Is Our Award Winner for Food, Fuel, and a Top-Tier App
After reviewing and rating more than 200 credit cards, we've released our 2025 award winners! And this particular card actually took home the top spot in two categories!
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express won Motley Fool Money's Best Credit Card for Groceries and Best Credit Card App awards. (American Express is a Motley Fool Money advertiser.)
Here's why it earned both titles, what perks stand out, and how to know if it's right for you.
Rewards where you spend most
If you eat food, watch TV, or occasionally leave your house, this card basically pays you for living your life.
Seriously, the reward categories are things that most people spend money on, and the rates are higher than most other cash back cards!
Here are the categories and rewards:
- 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
- Terms apply
To put it in perspective: A family spending $500 a month on groceries could earn $360 back each year from that category alone. Add in fuel, streaming, and transit, and the annual rewards can easily justify the card's $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)
Quick note: Warehouse clubs and big box stores like Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart or Target aren't classified as grocery stores for this card, so those purchases won't earn the 6% rate.
An app you'll actually enjoy using
Some card apps make you dig through endless menus or fight with clunky logins just to see your balance.
But the Amex mobile app is different. It just works.
From your phone, you can:
- Lock or unlock your card instantly
- Get transaction alerts within seconds
- Track and redeem rewards easily
- Explore and add Amex Offers
- Integrate with digital wallets and expense trackers
The app is fast, simple, and genuinely pleasant to use. Something I can't say for every card app I've tested.
A $250 welcome offer that sweetens the deal
Right now, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is offering a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases within the first 6 months. Terms apply.
That's an amount many households can hit naturally with groceries, gas, or even a few regular bills.
Keep in mind, this card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. So if you can qualify for the bonus, there's tremendous upside in year one of membership.
Read our full Amex Blue Cash Preferred to learn more and apply today.
Should you apply?
Picking a credit card is a lot like picking the right pair of shoes. The perfect fit depends on where you're going, how often you'll use them, and whether they'll hold up over time.
For many people, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express checks all the right boxes. The high cash back rates on groceries, gas, and streaming are hard to beat. And the mobile app makes managing it all really easy.
Anecdotal reports suggest you'll want a good to excellent credit score to qualify, so we recommend you meet that threshold before applying.
It's not the cheapest on the market with an annual fee that kicks in after the first year, but if your spending aligns with its bonus categories, it can easily justify itself -- and then some.
Browse all our 2025 award winners here, from top cash back picks to the best travel perks.
