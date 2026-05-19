The Amex Business Gold Just Got $450 in New Credits. Is Now the Time to Sign Up?

When it comes to Amex's business card lineup, The Business Platinum Card® from American Express gets all (or most) of the headlines. But what you might now know is that its little sibling, the American Express® Business Gold Card, is better than ever.

In the past few months, Amex has quietly added two substantial new statement credits to the card, helping users save nearly $1,000 a year -- as estimated by Motley Fool Money -- against a $375 annual fee (see rates and fees). For the right business owner, that's a pretty good deal.

Here's how the new credits work -- and the one question worth asking before you apply.

$300 in ChatGPT Business credits: The newest addition

Right now, American Express Business Gold Card holders can get up to $300 back per year on U.S. ChatGPT Business subscriptions. As far as I know, that's the first perk of its kind -- the first perk tied specifically to a service like ChatGPT Business.

ChatGPT Business costs $20 per user, per month when billed annually, or $25 per user, per month when billed monthly. It requires a minimum of two users, but this perk will cover the cost for one user outright. Terms apply; enrollment is required.

ChatGPT Business is OpenAI's shared AI workspace that's built for teams. You'll get better privacy controls and admin tools, plus integrations with platforms like Slack, Google Drive, and SharePoint. Also, your data is excluded from model training by default.

Not on the AI train already? It can be an efficient way to draft and edit content, summarize long documents, research competitors, generate marketing copy…the list goes on.

Great for: Business owners already paying for ChatGPT Business, or anyone who's been considering it.