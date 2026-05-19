The Amex Business Gold Just Got $450 in New Credits. Is Now the Time to Sign Up?
When it comes to Amex's business card lineup, The Business Platinum Card® from American Express gets all (or most) of the headlines. But what you might now know is that its little sibling, the American Express® Business Gold Card, is better than ever.
In the past few months, Amex has quietly added two substantial new statement credits to the card, helping users save nearly $1,000 a year -- as estimated by Motley Fool Money -- against a $375 annual fee (see rates and fees). For the right business owner, that's a pretty good deal.
Here's how the new credits work -- and the one question worth asking before you apply.
$300 in ChatGPT Business credits: The newest addition
Right now, American Express Business Gold Card holders can get up to $300 back per year on U.S. ChatGPT Business subscriptions. As far as I know, that's the first perk of its kind -- the first perk tied specifically to a service like ChatGPT Business.
ChatGPT Business costs $20 per user, per month when billed annually, or $25 per user, per month when billed monthly. It requires a minimum of two users, but this perk will cover the cost for one user outright. Terms apply; enrollment is required.
ChatGPT Business is OpenAI's shared AI workspace that's built for teams. You'll get better privacy controls and admin tools, plus integrations with platforms like Slack, Google Drive, and SharePoint. Also, your data is excluded from model training by default.
Not on the AI train already? It can be an efficient way to draft and edit content, summarize long documents, research competitors, generate marketing copy…the list goes on.
Great for: Business owners already paying for ChatGPT Business, or anyone who's been considering it.
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Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap. Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™.
1X - 4X points
Annual Fee
$375
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 200,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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This card is a powerful choice for businesses that want to maximize rewards in key spending categories. You’ll automatically earn 4X points on your top two eligible spending categories each billing cycle (up to $150,000 per year), making it a great fit for businesses with fluctuating expenses. With no preset spending limit, it offers added flexibility for growing companies. (The amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment, and credit history.) Plus, a generous welcome offer and access to valuable business tools and travel benefits make this card a standout option for businesses that want high rewards potential with customizable benefits.
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- High-value welcome offer
- Bonus rewards on your biggest expenses
- Versatile rewards points
- Consumer and travel protections
- No preset spending limit
- Annual fee
- Spending cap on bonus rewards
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- As High As 200,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap.
- Earn up to $20 in statement credits monthly after you use the Business Gold Card for eligible U.S. purchases at FedEx (through 10/01/2026), Grubhub, and Office Supply Stores. This can be an annual savings of up to $240. Enrollment required.
- Enroll and get up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business* on the Business Gold Card. *Subject to auto-renewal.
- Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits per calendar year for U.S. purchases with Squarespace. Subscription purchases subject to auto-renewal.
- Get up to a $12.95** statement credit back each month after you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Business Gold Card. **Up to $12.95 plus applicable taxes on one membership fee.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™.
- The Business Gold Card comes in three metal designs: Gold, Rose Gold and White Gold. Make your selection when you apply on Americanexpress.com.
- Terms Apply
$150 in Squarespace credits: Built-in website savings
Another recent addition, this credit gives you up to $150 per calendar year toward U.S. Squarespace purchases. For freelancers, consultants, and any other small business that uses Squarespaces, this is one of the easiest credits on the card to use.
Squarespace's basic annual plan runs at $19/month ($228/year), so the credit knocks out most of that cost. Terms apply; enrollment is required, and your subscription is subject to auto-renewal.
Best for: Business owners who already pay for Squarespace or could use it to upgrade their online presence.
Other perks worth knowing about
Beyond the two new credits, the card comes with a handful of other ongoing benefits worth factoring in:
- $240 in flexible business credits: Up to $20 back per month on eligible purchases at FedEx (through Oct. 1), Grubhub, and office supply stores.
- $155 in Walmart+ credits: Up to $12.95 back per month (plus applicable taxes) after you pay for a Walmart+ membership with the card.
- 4X points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories on the first $150,000 in combined purchases (then 1X thereafter)
- 3X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™
- 1X points on all other purchases
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Plus, new cardholders may be eligible for a generous welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
Who should get the American Express Business Gold Card?
If you're in the market for a new business credit card, I'd say the American Express Business Gold Card is one of the more underrated options out there.
If you're already paying for ChatGPT Business and Squarespace, the card can save you $450 against a $375 annual fee (see rates and fees). Throw in the card's other perks and earning rates, plus a sky-high welcome bonus offer, and the math gets even better.
Where it gets trickier is if you try to "force" savings with the card, using services you otherwise wouldn't. For example, a ChatGPT Business subscription requires a minimum of two seats, so you'll probably need a team of two or more to really feel the savings here.
Still, if you ask me, the American Express Business Gold Card flies under the radar -- and it shouldn't. Once you factor in its two newest perks, it doesn't just become a great business card -- it becomes one of the better Amex cards out there, period.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
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For rates and fees for American Express® Business Gold Card, click here
For rates and fees for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here