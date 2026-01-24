The Amex Business Platinum Could Earn You $3,000+ in 2026
Running a business can be a thankless job. But if you're holding the right credit card, at least your spending can earn you rewards and make life easier.
That's why The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is a popular option. With a massive welcome offer, valuable credits, and VIP travel perks, this card can easily give you over $3,000 in value this year for the right kind of spender.
Here's how it adds up.
A huge welcome offer worth $2,000 or more
The current welcome offer on the Amex Business Platinum Card is a big one:
Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
Those points can be worth around $2,000 in travel at a Motley Fool Money estimation of $0.01 per point -- possibly more if you transfer to airline partners or jump on special offer redemptions.
Yes, the minimum spend requirement is steep, but it's doable if you've got big Q1 purchases planned.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
1X - 5X points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
200,000 Membership Rewards® points
If business travel is a priority, this card brings premium rewards and perks. Earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, plus 2X on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more. With access to 1,550+ lounges, annual travel credits, and TSA PreCheck/Global Entry fee credit, frequent flyers can easily offset the $895 fee and enjoy more comfort on the road. (Terms apply.)
- Versatile rewards points
- Huge welcome offer
- Airport lounge access
- Complimentary elite statuses
- Tons of statement credits
- High annual fee
Everyday spending can rack up another $1,000+
The Amex Business Platinum Card earns ongoing points for regular spending, which can really add up throughout the year.
Here's a scenario for a typical small business owner who takes a couple of trips and spends around $50,000 annually (estimated by Motley Fool Money):
- $10,000 on flights and hotels booked through AmexTravel.com (Earns 5X points = 50,000 points)
- $20,000 in 2X categories like software, cloud services, shipping, or $5K+ purchases (Earns 2X points = 40,000 points)
- $20,000 on general business expenses (Earns 1X points = 20,000 points)
That's 110,000 Membership Rewards® points, worth about $1,100 when redeemed for travel at $0.01 per point -- or potentially more with strategic redemptions.
Annual credits that help offset the fee
The Amex Business Platinum Card has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).
But the card is packed with statement credits and travel perks, many of which are easy to redeem if you're running a modern business. Even without using all of them, the value adds up fast.
Here are just a few of the key perks:
- Up to $600 per year in hotel credits when booking Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection properties through Amex Travel. (Two $300 credits, semi-annually. Two-night minimum stay on Hotel Collection bookings.)
- $200 airline fee credit -- Reimburses things like checked bags and seat selection on one qualifying airline.
- $200 at Hilton properties (via Hilton For Business) Great for conferences, client stays, or work trips.
- $150 Dell credit + $1,000 Dell bonus credit If you spend $5,000+ per year at Dell, you could get back $1,150 in total.
- $250 Adobe credit For small businesses using Creative Cloud or Acrobat Pro, this is easy money. ($600 minimum spend required)
- $360 Indeed credit Up to $90 per quarter when hiring or posting jobs.
- Access to 1,550+ airport lounges across 140 countries with the American Express Global Lounge Collection®
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Just using a few of these can more than offset the annual fee. If you're regularly booking hotels, buying tech, or flying for work, these credits can unlock thousands more in statement value per year.
Final thoughts
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express isn't for everyone. The people who'll get the most value are already spending heavily on travel, tech, shipping, and wherever the perks and credits align.
If that sounds like you, this card can turn regular business expenses into thousands of dollars in rewards and benefits. If not, it might be worth looking at a lower-fee option that better fits your needs.
Compare the best small business credit cards and find the one that fits your spending style.
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
For rates and fees for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here