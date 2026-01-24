The Amex Business Platinum Could Earn You $3,000+ in 2026

Running a business can be a thankless job. But if you're holding the right credit card, at least your spending can earn you rewards and make life easier.

That's why The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is a popular option. With a massive welcome offer, valuable credits, and VIP travel perks, this card can easily give you over $3,000 in value this year for the right kind of spender.

Here's how it adds up.

​​A huge welcome offer worth $2,000 or more

The current welcome offer on the Amex Business Platinum Card is a big one:

Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.

Those points can be worth around $2,000 in travel at a Motley Fool Money estimation of $0.01 per point -- possibly more if you transfer to airline partners or jump on special offer redemptions.

Yes, the minimum spend requirement is steep, but it's doable if you've got big Q1 purchases planned.