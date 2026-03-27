The Amex Business Platinum Is Getting a New $300 Credit

Are you one of the millions of people utilizing AI at work? If so, the The Business Platinum Card® from American Express just got a good bit more valuable.

With the Amex Business Platinum Card, cardholders will soon be able to save up to $300 a year on a ChatGPT Business subscription. The same perk will also be available on the American Express® Business Gold Card. Terms apply; enrollment is required.

Interested? Here's how this perk will work -- and how it can save you both time and money.

Save $300 a year on ChatGPT Business

With both the Amex Business Platinum Card and American Express Business Gold Card, you'll get up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business subscriptions (subject to auto-renewal). Terms apply; enrollment is required.

ChatGPT Business costs $25/user/month on an annual plan or $30/user/month on a monthly plan. So you're essentially getting the full cost of the annual membership covered with your card.

Perks of ChatGPT Business include:

Data privacy : By default, your data is not used to train ChatGPT models

: By default, your data is not used to train ChatGPT models Shared workspace : Easy access to shared documents, projects, messages, and more

: Easy access to shared documents, projects, messages, and more Advanced GPTs: Unlimited access to GPT-5 and future advanced models

If your team already uses ChatGPT for writing, coding, research, or whatever else, ChatGPT Business is worth a look -- especially for more collaborative teams.

And if you already have ChatGPT Business, the Amex Business Platinum Card (and Gold) can soon offset that very real business expense.