The Amex Business Platinum Is Getting a New $300 Credit
Are you one of the millions of people utilizing AI at work? If so, the The Business Platinum Card® from American Express just got a good bit more valuable.
With the Amex Business Platinum Card, cardholders will soon be able to save up to $300 a year on a ChatGPT Business subscription. The same perk will also be available on the American Express® Business Gold Card. Terms apply; enrollment is required.
Interested? Here's how this perk will work -- and how it can save you both time and money.
Save $300 a year on ChatGPT Business
With both the Amex Business Platinum Card and American Express Business Gold Card, you'll get up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business subscriptions (subject to auto-renewal). Terms apply; enrollment is required.
ChatGPT Business costs $25/user/month on an annual plan or $30/user/month on a monthly plan. So you're essentially getting the full cost of the annual membership covered with your card.
Perks of ChatGPT Business include:
- Data privacy: By default, your data is not used to train ChatGPT models
- Shared workspace: Easy access to shared documents, projects, messages, and more
- Advanced GPTs: Unlimited access to GPT-5 and future advanced models
If your team already uses ChatGPT for writing, coding, research, or whatever else, ChatGPT Business is worth a look -- especially for more collaborative teams.
And if you already have ChatGPT Business, the Amex Business Platinum Card (and Gold) can soon offset that very real business expense.
On American Express's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • Enhanced! 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
1X - 5X points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
200,000 Membership Rewards® points
-
If business travel is a priority, this card brings premium rewards and perks. Earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, plus 2X on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more. With access to 1,550+ lounges, annual travel credits, and TSA PreCheck/Global Entry fee credit, frequent flyers can easily offset the $895 fee and enjoy more comfort on the road. (Terms apply.)
-
- Versatile rewards points
- Huge welcome offer
- Airport lounge access
- Complimentary elite statuses
- Tons of statement credits
- High annual fee
-
- Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
- The American Express Global Lounge Collection® can provide an escape at the airport. With complimentary access to more than 1,550 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting, you have more airport lounge options than any other credit card company on the market as of 07/2025.
- See how you can unlock over $3,500 in business and travel value annually after meeting qualifying spend thresholds on the Business Platinum Card. Terms apply.
- Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually for up to a total of $600 in statement credits per calendar year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using the Business Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- No Preset Spending Limit: The spending limit on the Business Platinum Card is flexible, so unlike a traditional credit card with a set limit, the amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment and credit history.
- Make the Business Platinum Card® work even harder for you. Hilton for Business members get up to $200 back per calendar year when you make an eligible purchase at Hilton properties across the globe. Gift cards are not an eligible purchase. Benefit enrollment required.
- Fly like a pro with a $200 Airline Fee Credit. Select one qualifying airline to receive up to $200 back per year on baggage fees and other incidentals.
- Use the Business Platinum Card and get up to $209 back per calendar year on your CLEAR® Plus Membership (subject to auto-renewal).
- Maximize your time away with Fine Hotels + Resorts through Amex Travel™.
- Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits on U.S purchases directly with Dell Technologies on the Business Platinum Card and an additional $1,000 statement credit after you spend $5,000 or more on that same Card per calendar year.
- Enroll and get a $250 statement credit after you spend $600 or more on U.S. purchases directly with Adobe per calendar year on the Business Platinum Card.
- Get up to $90 in statement credits quarterly for purchases with Indeed on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $360 back per year. Enrollment required.
- Get up to $10 in statement credits per month for wireless telephone service purchases made directly with a wireless provider in the U.S. on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $120 back per year. Enrollment required.
- Enhanced! 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
- 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com
- 1X points on other eligible purchases
- $895 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
When will the ChatGPT perk be available?
Short answer: We're not totally sure yet -- but soon.
The news of the perk came as part of a string of Amex product announcements, including a new AI-powered expenses app and a spending insights tool. There's also the new American Express Graphite Business Cash Unlimited Card, out earlier this week, and a new Corporate Cash Back Card available in the fall.
Amex did say that the new credit would come "this spring," however, so you won't have to wait long. And if you're interested, I recommend applying soon, actually -- there's a great welcome bonus offer to land.
Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
At the standard rate of $.01 per point, that bonus could be worth thousands in travel rewards.
Other perks of the Amex Business Platinum Card
The ChatGPT credit is the latest in a line of Amex Business Platinum Card perks. For an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), you'll also get:
- Up to $600 a year in hotel credits (THC requires a minimum two-night stay)
- Up to $360 a year in Indeed credits
- A $250 annual Adobe credit
- Up to $209 a year in CLEAR+ credits
- Up to $200 a year in Hilton credits
- Up to $200 a year in airline fee credits
- Up to $150 a year in Dell credits, plus an additional $1,000 statement credit if you spend $5,000 or more at Dell in a calendar year
- Up to $120 a year in credits for wireless phone services
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
In all, the Amex Business Platinum Card boasts $3,500 a year in total value. It'll be difficult to maximize every perk -- but luckily, you won't have to.
If you only use about a quarter of the card's perks, you've already covered the annual fee. The ChatGPT credit will just be one more way to get ahead.
Check out our full list of the best business credit cards for more ways to save on your business expenses.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express® Business Gold Card, click here
For rates and fees for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here