The Amex Gold Card Has $524 in Annual Credits. Here's How to Use Every Dollar

Once you do, it's easy to use. You'll save with services and restaurants like Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, and Five Guys. Who's hungry?

The thing to keep in mind here: Enrollment is required. This perk doesn't activate automatically, so you'll have to head to the Amex app and turn it on before your first eligible purchase.

First, the Amex Gold Card offers up to $10 back every month to save with participating dining partners. That's a $120 value every year. Terms apply.

The tricky part is that these five credits are all used a bit differently. Here's a breakdown of every credit on the Amex Gold Card, and how to make sure none of them go to waste.

But it's also got $524 in potential annual credits -- which means if you use them all, the card is basically paying you to hold onto it.

The American Express® Gold Card carries a $325 annual fee (see rates and fees ), enough to give some people pause.

This card offers considerable value, as it earns 4X points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X) and 4X points at restaurants worldwide (on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X). Plus, earn 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com. Meanwhile, the value of its annual benefits can potentially offset its entire annual fee. (Terms apply.) Overall, it’s an incredibly lucrative card for those who spend a lot in its bonus categories and can use its spend credits.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com. • Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com. • Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

$120 in annual Uber Cash: Use it monthly

The Amex Gold Card also comes with $10 in Uber Cash each month, which works toward Uber rides or Uber Eats orders. Just add your card to your Uber account to start saving. Terms apply.

The caveat: Unused monthly credits don't roll over, so you'll have to use your $10 credit every month before it expires.

On the plus side, a $10 Uber Eats order once a month is about as low-lift as it gets. And if you're already a regular Uber user, this one should be pretty easy.

$100 in annual Resy credits: Plan ahead

The Amex Gold Card also comes with up to $50 semi-annually for in-person dining at U.S. Resy restaurants (terms apply; enrollment required).

Like the other dining credit, this one rewards a little planning. If you're in a city with lots of Resy restaurants, this is essentially a free nice dinner twice a year.

Just don't let the first half-year credit lapse without using it; unused credits don't roll over here, either.

$100 in annual hotel credits: Book through Amex Travel

The Amex Gold Card comes with a $100 credit to save with Amex's The Hotel Collection, applicable to prepaid bookings through the American Express Travel portal. Terms apply.

It's a useful offset if you're already planning a trip, though it does require booking through Amex rather than directly with a property. Plus, it'll only apply to properties in The Hotel Collection, and on stays of two nights or more.

Keep all this in mind the next time you're pricing out a hotel stay.

$84 in annual Dunkin' credits: Set it and forget it

Finally, the Amex Gold Card comes with a nifty Dunkin' credit that gives you up to $7 back per month (terms apply; enrollment required).

If you're not big on coffee and donuts, this might not mean much to you -- but if Dunkin' is already part of your morning routine, this is basically free money. Just fire up your Dunkin' app, pay with the Amex Gold Card, and you'll save automatically once enrolled.

Earning rates: Save on dining, travel, and more

The Amex Gold Card's annual credits are compelling, but even with its $325 annual fee (see rates and fees), the earning rates are definitely worth mentioning too. You'll get:

4X points at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X)

3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com

2X points on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com

1X points on all other eligible purchases

For most people, the 4X categories will be your bread and butter. If you spend a lot on food -- whether it's groceries, restaurants, or delivery -- you're racking up rewards at a pretty great rate.

Those points are worth $0.01 each toward travel at face value, though transferring to Amex's airline and hotel partners can stretch them further.

Ready to earn 4X points at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets? Click here to read our full review and apply for the American Express® Gold Card today.

The welcome bonus offer is the cherry on top

Last but definitely not least: The Amex Gold Card's welcome bonus offer can take your savings to another level.

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

At an estimated value of $0.01 per point, that's a max bonus worth $1,000+ in travel -- more than three times the Amex Gold Card's annual fee (estimated by Motley Fool Money).

Want to compare more options first? See our full list of the best travel cards available today.