The Amex Gold Just Got Even Better. Should You Apply?
The American Express® Gold Card has always punched above its weight for foodies and travelers. Now, it's hitting a little bit harder.
Amex just announced a wave of new and enhanced benefits -- including a big upgrade to hotel rewards, complimentary Hertz elite status, and an expanded dining credit -- without increasing the $325 annual fee (see rates and fees). Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
That makes the Amex Gold Card a good bit more appealing, whether you're already a cardholder or have been sitting on the fence. Here's what to know.
What's new on the Amex Gold Card
5X points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App
Probably the biggest upgrade is a jump in one of the card's earning rates. You'll now get 5X points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App -- up from 2X points previously.
That's a significant boost for anyone who books hotels regularly. It also puts the Amex Gold Card in direct competition with premium travel cards that previously had it beat on hotel spending.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year. • New! Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App. • Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked through AmexTravel.com, the Amex Travel App, or purchased directly from airlines. • Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App and cruises booked and paid through AmexTravel.com. • Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$325
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 100,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
This card offers considerable value, as it earns 4X points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X) and 4X points at restaurants worldwide (on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X). Plus, earn 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App. Meanwhile, the value of its annual benefits can potentially offset its entire annual fee. (Terms apply.) Overall, it’s an incredibly lucrative card for those who spend a lot in its bonus categories and can use its spend credits.Read Full Review
-
- Impressive welcome offer
- Restaurant rewards
- U.S. supermarket rewards
- Travel and dining credits
- High-value rewards points
- Annual fee
- Inflexible spending credits
-
- You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- New! Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked through AmexTravel.com, the Amex Travel App, or purchased directly from airlines.
- Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App and cruises booked and paid through AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
- Pay It® lets you tap in the American Express® App to quickly pay for small purchase amounts throughout the month and still earn rewards the way you usually do. Plan It® gives you the option to split up big purchases into equal monthly payments with a fixed fee. You’ll know upfront exactly how much you’ll pay.
- Updated! $120 Dining Credit: Earn up to a total of $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the Gold Card at Grubhub (including Seamless), Buffalo Wild Wings, Five Guys, The Cheesecake Factory, and Wonder. This can be an annual savings of up to $120. Enrollment required.
- $100 Resy Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits each calendar year at over 10,000 qualifying U.S. Resy restaurants after you pay for eligible purchases with the American Express® Gold Card. That’s up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
- $84 Dunkin' Credit: Earn up to $7 in monthly statement credits after you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at U.S. Dunkin’ locations. Enrollment required.
- $120 Uber Cash on Gold: Enjoy up to $120 in Uber Cash annually with your Gold Card. Just add your Card to your Uber account and you'll get $10 in Uber Cash each month to use on orders and rides in the U.S. when you select an Amex Card for your transaction.
- New! As an American Express® Gold Card Member, you can enjoy complimentary Hertz Five Star® Status. Enjoy benefits like skipping the counter at select locations, adding an additional driver at no additional cost*, and vehicle upgrades**. Benefit enrollment and Hertz Gold+ registration are required. *Additional drivers must meet standard rental qualifications and must be a spouse or domestic partner to qualify as complimentary. Other additional drivers subject to fees. **Benefits are subject to availability and vary by location. Additional Hertz program Terms and Conditions including age restrictions apply.
- Take advantage of a $100 credit towards eligible charges* at over 1,300 upscale hotels worldwide when you book The Hotel Collection through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App **. *Eligible charges vary by property. **The Hotel Collection requires a two-night minimum stay.
- Book your travel through the Amex Travel App with added peace of mind – backed by American Express® service and support. Only for American Express® Card Members.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- Annual Fee is $325.
- Terms Apply.
Complimentary Hertz Five Star status
Amex Gold Card holders now get complimentary Hertz Five Star status, which comes with perks like skipping the counter at select locations, adding an additional driver at no extra charge, and vehicle upgrades when available. Terms apply; enrollment and Hertz Gold+ registration are required.
It's not top-tier Hertz President's Circle, but Five Star is a meaningful perk for anyone who rents cars with any frequency. And again, it costs you nothing extra.
Expanded dining credit partners
The Amex Gold Card's existing $120 dining credit ($10 per month in statement credits) has added two new partners: Buffalo Wild Wings and Wonder. Terms apply.
More partners means more cardholders can actually use this credit each month without going out of their way, which is usually the big knock on credits like this. Wings, anyone?
What's already on the Amex Gold Card
The Amex Gold Card's core value proposition remains intact. In exchange for a $325 annual fee, you'll get perks like:
- $120 in annual Uber Cash
- $120 in annual dining credits
- $100 in annual Resy credits
- A $100 annual hotel credit (The Hotel Collection requires a two-night minimum stay)
- $84 in annual Dunkin' credits
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Plus, in addition to the upgraded 5X points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App, you'll earn:
- 4X points on restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X)
- 3X points on flights booked through AmexTravel.com, the Amex Travel App, or purchased directly from airlines
- 2X points on prepaid car rentals booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App and cruises booked and paid through AmexTravel.com
- 1X points on all other eligible purchases
Ready to start saving on supermarket groceries, dining, Uber and more today? Click here to read our full review and apply for the Amex Gold Card now.
Is the updated Amex Gold Card right for you?
The Amex Gold Card has always been a strong fit for anyone who spends big on food and travel. The updated card is even better on both counts.
The 5X hotel upgrade is the most meaningful new addition for travelers. If you were previously booking hotels through Amex Travel anyway, you just got a much better deal. And if you weren't, it gives you a reason to start.
Where the card still falls short: It doesn't earn much on general purchases (1X on everything outside its bonus categories), and the monthly credit structure requires ongoing diligence. If you're the type to forget about recurring credits, it may not be a fit.
But if dining, grocery spending at supermarkets, and travel are already where your money goes, the updated Amex Gold Card makes an even stronger case for itself.
Want to compare more options first? See our list of the best credit cards for dining and restaurants to check out some alternatives.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express® Gold Card, click here