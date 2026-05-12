The Amex Gold Just Got Even Better. Should You Apply?

The American Express® Gold Card has always punched above its weight for foodies and travelers. Now, it's hitting a little bit harder.

Amex just announced a wave of new and enhanced benefits -- including a big upgrade to hotel rewards, complimentary Hertz elite status, and an expanded dining credit -- without increasing the $325 annual fee (see rates and fees). Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

That makes the Amex Gold Card a good bit more appealing, whether you're already a cardholder or have been sitting on the fence. Here's what to know.

What's new on the Amex Gold Card

5X points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App

Probably the biggest upgrade is a jump in one of the card's earning rates. You'll now get 5X points on prepaid hotel stays booked through AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App -- up from 2X points previously.

That's a significant boost for anyone who books hotels regularly. It also puts the Amex Gold Card in direct competition with premium travel cards that previously had it beat on hotel spending.