The Amex Platinum Charges $895 a Year -- Here Are 3 Travel Cards Under $100

The luxury travel card market is getting out of hand. Many cards are now charging $395, $695, and even $895 a year like the American Express Platinum Card® (see rates and fees) -- and that's before you factor in the mental energy required to actually redeem all the benefits. I don't know about you, but I'd rather pay under $100 and still walk away with a massive welcome offer, solid everyday earnings, and useful travel perks. Here are three travel cards under $100 that work hard for everyday travelers -- not just the frequent flyer crowd. 1. Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card -- Earn a huge limited-time welcome offer The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is one of the most powerful cards for earning miles on everyday spending. And right now, it's offering one of the most compelling limited-time welcome offers you can earn at this price point. Annual fee: $95 (see rates and fees) Welcome offer: For a limited-time, earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 in the first 3 months from account opening, plus enjoy $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year. That's worth up to $1,000 towards travel. Why it stands out: The unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day makes this card a no-brainer for people whose spending doesn't fit neatly into bonus categories. You also get 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®, and the ability to transfer miles to 15+ travel loyalty programs.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Apply Now for Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card On Capital One's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card On Capital One's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Limited-time offer Enjoy $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening - that’s worth up to $1,000 in travel. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase. Earn unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. 2X-5X miles Annual Fee $95 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to $1,000 towards travel once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening $250 Travel Credit + 75,000 Miles Bottom Line This is one of our favorite credit cards — period. The huge limited-time $250 travel credit + 75,000-mile bonus (worth up to $1,000 towards travel) is one of the highest we’ve seen for a card with just a $95 annual fee. We love the dead-simple yet lucrative rewards structure: unlimited 2X miles on every purchase you make, plus 5X on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®. Miles are easier to redeem than most travel cards with options like statement credits, travel bookings, or point transfers. Add it all up and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best (and most popular) travel cards available today. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Excellent sign-up bonus Unlimited miles on purchases Travel credit Multiple ways to use miles No foreign transaction fee Annual fee No 0% intro APR offer Low cash back redemption value

Card Details LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Enjoy $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening - that’s equal to $1,000 in travel Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel Enjoy a $50 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Lifestyle Collection Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs Top rated mobile app



2. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card -- Big dining and travel category bonuses The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) has been one of the most consistently recommended travel cards for years. It has a strong welcome offer and a flexible earning structure that rewards the way most people actually spend. Annual fee: $95 Welcome offer: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. This is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Why it stands out: You earn 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries, and 2X points on all other travel purchases. Every account anniversary, you'll receive a 10% points bonus based on your prior year's total spending -- a perk most cards don't offer at this price. Add in trip cancellation insurance, auto rental coverage, and a complimentary DashPass membership, and this card delivers serious value for a $95 fee.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 19.24% - 27.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases 5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel Annual Fee $95 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. 75,000 bonus points Bottom Line This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value . Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big sign-up bonus Travel rewards Dining rewards Flexible travel points Consumer and travel protections Annual fee Limited-time perks

Card Details Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠ 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year. Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more. Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders. Member FDIC



3. Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Card -- Best for hotel and airline spending The Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Card (rates and fees) offers strong earning rates built to reward spending on hotels and flights -- and at $95 a year, it's hard to argue with the value. Annual fee: $95 Welcome offer: Earn 60,000 bonus points when you spend $4,000 in purchases in the first 3 months – that’s $600 toward your next trip Why it stands out: The earning rates here are genuinely impressive -- 5X points on hotels, 4X points on airlines, and 3X points on restaurants and other travel. You also get a $50 annual statement credit with a $50 minimum airline purchase, which effectively brings your annual fee down to $45. Toss in up to $1,000 in cellphone protection and solid travel insurance benefits, and this card offers a lot of real-world value for travelers who book direct.

Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 19.49%, 25.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 5X points with hotels, 4X points with airlines, 3X points on restaurants and other travel, and 1X points on other purchases. 1X-5X points Annual Fee $95 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 60,000 bonus points when you spend $4,000 in purchases in the first 3 months – that’s $600 toward your next trip 60,000 bonus points Bottom Line This value-packed travel card earns unlimited 3X to 5X points with hotels and airlines, travel, and on restaurant purchases, plus 1X points on other purchases. It includes useful travel benefits, cellphone protection insurance, and an annual $50 airline credit (with minimum purchase). Its flexible redemption options, including transferring rewards to eligible travel partners, make this a stand-out card for frequent travelers. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Generous welcome bonus Several bonus reward categories Annual statement credit (w/ minimum airline purchase) Ability to transfer rewards to travel partners Flexible redemption options Travel protections Cellphone protection No foreign transaction fees Annual fee Limited transfer partners

Card Details Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions. Earn 60,000 bonus points when you spend $4,000 in purchases in the first 3 months – that’s $600 toward your next trip. Earn unlimited 5X points with hotels, 4X points with airlines, 3X points on restaurants and other travel, and 1X points on other purchases. $95 annual fee. Book your travel with the Autograph Journey Card and enjoy Travel Accident Insurance, Lost Baggage Reimbursement, Trip Cancellation and Interruption Protection and Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver. Earn a $50 annual statement credit with $50 minimum airline purchase. Up to $1,000 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible. Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.

