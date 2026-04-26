The Amex Platinum Has $3,500 in Annual Value. Here's How to Use Every Dollar.
Nobody hands you a roadmap when you get the American Express Platinum Card®. You pay the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), the card shows up, and buried in the benefits portal is a list of credits that, if used, would more than wipe out that annual fee several times over.
Here's how to make sure you're not leaving money on the table.
The $200 airline fee credit
You get up to $200 each calendar year in statement credits for incidental fees charged by one airline you select. Terms apply. Checked bags, seat upgrades, in-flight food and drinks, change fees, are the sorts of things included, but not the base ticket price itself.
Pick your airline at the start of each year in your Amex account settings. Pretty much every airline charges for bags these days, so just pick whichever one you use the most.
The $600 hotel credit
Up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid bookings at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection through American Express Travel. That's $600 back over the course of a year. Terms apply.
Two things to know: the credit requires booking through Amex Travel, not directly with the hotel. And The Hotel Collection properties require a minimum two-night stay. Fine Hotels + Resorts bookings also come with room upgrades, noon check-in, guaranteed 4 p.m. checkout, and complimentary breakfast for two. If you're already staying at higher-end hotels, booking through Amex Travel instead of the hotel directly costs you nothing and gets you a lot.
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Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
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Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges.* As of 07/2025.
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you.
- $209 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.* Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
The $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One credit
Amex loads $15 in Uber Cash to your account each month, plus a bonus $20 in December, totaling $200 for the year. Terms apply. It works for Uber rides and Uber Eats. It's loaded monthly, so you can't stockpile it. Use it or lose it.
On top of that, if you pay for an Uber One membership with the Platinum Card®, you get up to $120 back in statement credits each calendar year. Uber One costs about $9.99 a month, and the credit covers nearly the full year.
The easiest move on both: Set the Platinum Card® as your default Uber payment method and let it run.
The $400 Resy credit
Get up to $100 back each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Terms apply; enrollment required. Resy is a restaurant reservation platform, and a wide range of restaurants accept bookings through it, including most major cities' tough-to-get-a-table hot spots.
This one requires enrollment in your Amex account. Once enrolled, it's one of the more usable credits on the card because eating out is something most people are already doing. If you spend $100 or more at Resy restaurants each quarter, this effectively covers itself.
The $300 digital entertainment credit
Earn up to $25 per month in statement credits for eligible streaming and digital services, including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Peacock, Paramount+, YouTube Premium, YouTube TV, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal. Terms apply; enrollment required.
If you're already paying for any of these, switching the charge to your Platinum Card® is a zero-effort $300 back over the year.
The $300 lululemon credit
Up to $75 per quarter in statement credits for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon stores or lululemon.com. Terms apply; enrollment required. That's $300 annually.
Like the Equinox credit before it, this one has a lifestyle qualifier: If you're already a lululemon shopper, it's easy money. If you're not, it's not worth changing your habits to chase it. But for cardholders who regularly buy athletic wear there, it's one of the more straightforward credits on the card.
Lounge access: the hardest credit to quantify, the easiest to underestimate
The Platinum Card® includes access to Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club visits per year (or unlimited if you spend $75,000 on the card annually), Plaza Premium, and select Lufthansa lounges. Terms apply; enrollment may be required. Amex estimates the value at over $850 per year.
A lounge day pass at the door runs $30 to $50 at most airports. If you pass through an airport four or five times a year, this benefit alone approaches the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) in value. It's not a statement credit with a dollar amount attached, but it belongs in any honest accounting of what the card is actually worth.
Start enjoying the lounge life and read our full American Express Platinum Card® review here.
The $209 CLEAR+ credit
CLEAR is the biometric security lane at airports and stadiums that gets you through the ID check line without waiting. A standalone membership runs $209 a year. The Platinum Card® reimburses the full cost as a statement credit when you pay with the card. Terms apply.
If you travel more than a handful of times a year, this one is almost frictionless to use. If you rarely fly, it's the credit most worth skipping.
The $200 Oura Ring credit
Up to $200 back each year when you buy an Oura Ring through the Oura website using your Platinum Card®. Oura Rings are sleep and health tracking wearables, and the hardware starts at around $299. Terms apply; enrollment required.
This one's new to the card. If you were already considering one, the credit makes the decision easier. If you weren't, it's probably not worth buying a device you don't want just to use a benefit.
The $155 Walmart+ credit
Amex reimburses up to $12.95 per month when you pay for a Walmart+ membership with your Platinum Card®, covering most or all of the monthly membership cost. Terms apply. Walmart+ includes shipping, grocery delivery from Walmart stores, and a Paramount+ subscription at no extra charge.
If you shop at Walmart with any regularity, this credit basically makes the membership cost nothing.
The Platinum Card® isn't for everyone. But for the right person, it can just make your everyday life so much cheaper. Read our full review, learn more, and apply for the American Express Platinum Card® right here.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
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For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here