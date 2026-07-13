The Amex Platinum Has $3,500 in Annual Value. Here's the Fastest Way to Use All of It
The American Express Platinum Card® can pay for itself several times over, as long as you have a plan to use all the credits. The card's annual fee is $895 (see rates and fees), and it delivers more than $3,500 in annual value. Most of that arrives as statement credits you unlock by switching a payment method or booking a trip you already planned.
How you handle your first 90 days sets the tone for the whole year. If you can set up the recurring automatic credits early, the rest fall into place as you travel and eat out.
I held the Platinum Card® years ago, before this refreshed lineup. Here's a quick guide to getting the most out of the $3,500 benefits package.
First, set up the autopilot credits right away
The easiest credits are the ones that pay you for spending you already do. A few require enrollment or making your card the default payment method, so set all that up as soon as you get the card.
Amex loads $15 in Uber Cash to your account every month, plus a $20 bonus in December, for a total up to $200 a year. If you pay for an Uber One membership with the card, you get up to $120 back on top.
The digital entertainment credit adds up to $25 a month, or $300 a year, on services like Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, and The Wall Street Journal. Enroll once, move an existing subscription to the card, and there's zero effort going forward.
The Walmart+ credit reimburses up to $12.95 a month when you pay for the membership with the card, covering it in full. Walmart+ throws in free grocery delivery and a Paramount+ subscription, so regular Walmart shoppers get the membership free.
Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
Set these three up the first day your card arrives and you're on track to claim up to $775 in annual value.
Claim the $219 CLEAR+ credit and $200 airline credit next
The CLEAR+ and airline fee credits are the two fastest wins on the card, and both are worth locking in early.
CLEAR+ is the biometric lane that skips the ID check at airports, and a membership runs $219 a year. The Platinum Card® reimburses the full cost as a statement credit when you pay with the card.
The airline fee credit gives you up to $200 a year in statement credits with one airline you choose. You just need to pick your airline in your Amex account settings, then let it cover checked bags, seat upgrades, and onboard snacks. It does not apply to the base ticket price, but nearly every airline charges for bags now, so it is easy to use. Terms apply.
Between these two perks, that's $419 you can claim almost the moment the card arrives.
Let your next trip trigger the $600 hotel credit
The Platinum Card® gives you up to $600 a year in hotel credits when you book through American Express Travel. It comes as up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid stays at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay Terms apply.
One well-timed trip can capture a full $300 in a single booking.
My wife and I are heading to Hawaii later this year, and a fancy hotel booked through Amex Travel is exactly the kind of splurge this credit rewards. Fine Hotels + Resorts stays also include room upgrades, a guaranteed 4 p.m. checkout, and breakfast for two.
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Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
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Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 Delta Sky Club visits (subject to visit limitations) when flying on an eligible Delta flight, Priority Pass™ membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. *As of 01/2026
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights™ by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at over 10,000 qualifying U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. As a Platinum Card® Member you have special access to reservations on select nights at participating sought after Resy restaurants in select cities through Platinum Nights™ by Resy. Simply add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile to book your reservation.
- $219 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $219 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM late check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Get up to a $12.95* statement credit back each month after you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Platinum Card®. *Up to $12.95 plus applicable taxes on one membership fee.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
The $400 Resy credit rewards the dining you're already doing
The Platinum Card® refunds up to $100 each quarter, or $400 a year, at U.S. Resy restaurants.
Resy is a reservation app that covers a huge range of restaurants, including the hard-to-book spots in most big cities. Enroll once, pay with the card, and the credit covers itself if you spend $100 a quarter dining out. Terms apply. Enrollment required.
My wife is the foodie in our house, so a $100 quarterly dining credit is basically found money for us. She likes to plan fancy date nights and dinners well in advance. So if you think ahead for the next year, you can line up a few big events worth celebrating at fancy places.
Lounge access pays off at 1,550+ airport lounges
Amex values lounge access at more than $850 a year. But the true value for you really depends on how much you visit lounges.
The good news is the Platinum Card® has a mammoth lounge network. It includes Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass, 10 Delta Sky Club visits a year, and more. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
It also won our 2026 award for Best Credit Card for Lounge Access.
Lounges are my sneaky favorite perk, and a quiet seat with free food before a long flight sounds just about perfect.
The lululemon and Oura credits pay if they already fit your life
The lululemon and Oura Ring credits are worth real money, but only if you already want what they cover.
The lululemon credit gives up to $75 a quarter, or $300 a year, on gear from its stores or website. Even if you're not a lululemon fan, you could still use this credit to buy gifts for your friends or family throughout the year.
The Oura credit covers up to $200 on a sleep-tracking ring, which is great if one was already on your list. I wouldn't buy a smart ring just to chase a credit, and neither should you.
Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
Only about 19% of card users pay an annual fee at all, according to Motley Fool Money research. My recommendation is to skip the benefits that do not fit your regular life. If you can fully justify the annual fee with a handful of natural purchases, that's a win.
For the full breakdown before you apply, here is our complete American Express Platinum Card® review.
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Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
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