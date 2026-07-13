The Amex Platinum Has $3,500 in Annual Value. Here's the Fastest Way to Use All of It

The American Express Platinum Card® can pay for itself several times over, as long as you have a plan to use all the credits. The card's annual fee is $895 (see rates and fees), and it delivers more than $3,500 in annual value. Most of that arrives as statement credits you unlock by switching a payment method or booking a trip you already planned.

How you handle your first 90 days sets the tone for the whole year. If you can set up the recurring automatic credits early, the rest fall into place as you travel and eat out.

I held the Platinum Card® years ago, before this refreshed lineup. Here's a quick guide to getting the most out of the $3,500 benefits package.

First, set up the autopilot credits right away

The easiest credits are the ones that pay you for spending you already do. A few require enrollment or making your card the default payment method, so set all that up as soon as you get the card.

Amex loads $15 in Uber Cash to your account every month, plus a $20 bonus in December, for a total up to $200 a year. If you pay for an Uber One membership with the card, you get up to $120 back on top.

The digital entertainment credit adds up to $25 a month, or $300 a year, on services like Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, and The Wall Street Journal. Enroll once, move an existing subscription to the card, and there's zero effort going forward.

The Walmart+ credit reimburses up to $12.95 a month when you pay for the membership with the card, covering it in full. Walmart+ throws in free grocery delivery and a Paramount+ subscription, so regular Walmart shoppers get the membership free.

Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

Set these three up the first day your card arrives and you're on track to claim up to $775 in annual value.

Claim the $219 CLEAR+ credit and $200 airline credit next

The CLEAR+ and airline fee credits are the two fastest wins on the card, and both are worth locking in early.

CLEAR+ is the biometric lane that skips the ID check at airports, and a membership runs $219 a year. The Platinum Card® reimburses the full cost as a statement credit when you pay with the card.

The airline fee credit gives you up to $200 a year in statement credits with one airline you choose. You just need to pick your airline in your Amex account settings, then let it cover checked bags, seat upgrades, and onboard snacks. It does not apply to the base ticket price, but nearly every airline charges for bags now, so it is easy to use. Terms apply.

Between these two perks, that's $419 you can claim almost the moment the card arrives.

Let your next trip trigger the $600 hotel credit

The Platinum Card® gives you up to $600 a year in hotel credits when you book through American Express Travel. It comes as up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid stays at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay Terms apply.

One well-timed trip can capture a full $300 in a single booking.

My wife and I are heading to Hawaii later this year, and a fancy hotel booked through Amex Travel is exactly the kind of splurge this credit rewards. Fine Hotels + Resorts stays also include room upgrades, a guaranteed 4 p.m. checkout, and breakfast for two.