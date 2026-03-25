The Amex Platinum Has a Huge Annual Fee. Here's Why It's Still Worth It

The American Express Platinum Card® carries an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- enough to cover the cost of a new laptop or phone. It's easily one of the most expensive travel cards out there -- but that doesn't mean you can't get plenty of value out of it.

That's because in the first year alone (welcome bonus offer included), the Platinum Card® comes with over $5,000 in potential value (estimated by Motley Fool Money). That means you can cover the cost of the card for a full half-decade in your first 12 months.

Don't believe me? Here's a rundown of how you can save with the Platinum Card® today.

Unlock more than $3,500 in annual value

First things first: The Platinum Card®'s ongoing perks. All told, you can get more than $3,500 in annual travel and lifestyle benefits, already enough to cover the annual fee almost four times over.

Some of my favorites include (but are definitely not limited to):

$600 in annual hotel credits to use for bookings at Amex's Fine Hotels + Resorts® collection or The Hotel Collection (THC requires a min. two-night stay)

$300 a year in digital entertainment credits to use on streaming services and more

An annual $209 CLEAR+ credit

$200 a year in airline fee credits

$200 in annual Uber Cash credits

$120 in annual credits to cover the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One

Access to over 1,550 airport lounges worldwide

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

It won't be easy to use all the card's perks -- but fortunately, you won't have to. You won't even have to get close, actually.

Some of the more versatile benefits, like $300 a year in digital entertainment credits, can go a long way toward covering that annual fee.