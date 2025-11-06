The Amex Platinum Is Built for People Who Collect Experiences, Not Things

You can tell who owns the American Express Platinum Card® at the airport. They're the ones disappearing behind the frosted glass instead of fighting for an outlet near Gate 24. Most travelers don't realize that kind of access is possible, or that one card can turn chaos into calm.

The Platinum Card® is about knowing what's available and then actually using it.

A card that turns travel into comfort

The Platinum Card® unlocks:

Access to more than 1,550 airport lounges worldwide

Automatic elite status with Hilton and Marriott

Up to $200 in annual airline fee credits

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

There's also $200 in Uber Cash each year, $300 in digital entertainment credits, and up to $300 for select fitness memberships. For anyone who travels often or spends in these categories, the value adds up fast.

On top of the numerous credits, you'll earn 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, and 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. Every purchase moves you closer to your next experience, not just your next statement credit.