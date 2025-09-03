The Amex Platinum Is Getting a Big Update Soon. Should You Apply Now or Wait?

The ever-popular Amex Platinum Card is getting a major update later this year, including new perks and likely an increased annual fee. So the question for potential cardholders becomes: When is the best time to apply?

You might think it makes sense to wait -- who wouldn't want to check out new luxury perks? But in fact, applying for The Platinum Card® from American Express now could be the best way to get value out of the card. Here's why.

Why applying now makes sense

Lock in a lower annual fee

The Amex Platinum Card already has one of the steepest annual fees on the market. By applying before the refresh, though, you'll pay the current $695 fee (see rates and fees) for your first year, even if it's increased.

Historically, both new and existing Amex Platinum Card holders have gotten access to new perks as soon as they're rolled out. That means you can enjoy the new perks without the higher price tag, letting you test-drive the updated Amex Platinum Card and decide if it's right for you long-term.

Want to lock in the current annual fee now? Read our full review of the Amex Platinum Card and apply today.