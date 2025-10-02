The Amex Platinum Is the 'It Card' Everyone's Talking About in 2025

In the world of premium credit cards, few names spark as much conversation as the American Express Platinum Card®. And thanks to its massive 2025 refresh, this iconic card isn't just back in the spotlight -- it's owning it.

The annual fee did get a glow-up, too. It now clocks in at $895 (see rates and fees), but that price tag unlocks more than $3,500 in lifestyle and travel benefits -- a serious value for those who use the perks.

If you've been waiting for a reason to upgrade your wallet, this might be it. Here's why the Platinum Card® is the "It card" right now.

Over $3,500 in value, annually

The Platinum Card® just got a major refresh. And American Express didn't just tweak a few details -- they dropped a full benefits package that rivals anything else on the market.

The perks fall into two main categories: travel and lifestyle. And if you're someone who can take advantage of both, that's where the real win-win value kicks in.

Travel perks include:

$600 Hotel Credit -- Up to $300 back twice per year on select prepaid bookings through Amex Travel (Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection).

-- Up to $300 back twice per year on select prepaid bookings through Amex Travel (Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection). $200 Airline Fee Credit -- For incidental charges like baggage fees or in-flight snacks.

-- For incidental charges like baggage fees or in-flight snacks. $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit : Previously $199, now fully covers expedited airport security enrollment. (Enrollment required.)

: Previously $199, now fully covers expedited airport security enrollment. (Enrollment required.) $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit -- Monthly rides and food delivery savings.

-- Monthly rides and food delivery savings. TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry Credit -- Covers the application fee for either program.

-- Covers the application fee for either program. Premium Lounge Access -- Entry to 1,550+ airport lounges, including Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass™ lounges, and Delta Sky Clubs (when flying Delta).

-- Entry to 1,550+ airport lounges, including Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass™ lounges, and Delta Sky Clubs (when flying Delta). Elite Hotel Status -- Enjoy Gold status with Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy. (Enrollment required.)

-- Enjoy Gold status with Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy. (Enrollment required.) 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year

on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®

on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel® Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Lifestyle perks include:

$400 Resy Dining Credit : Get up to $100 back each quarter on eligible reservations made through Resy. (Enrollment required.)

: Get up to $100 back each quarter on eligible reservations made through Resy. (Enrollment required.) $300 lululemon Credit : Earn up to $75 per quarter on eligible U.S. lululemon purchases. (Enrollment required.)

: Earn up to $75 per quarter on eligible U.S. lululemon purchases. (Enrollment required.) $300 Digital Entertainment Credit : Expanded to include more platforms like YouTube Premium and YouTube TV. Now $25/month. (Enrollment required.)

: Expanded to include more platforms like YouTube Premium and YouTube TV. Now $25/month. (Enrollment required.) $200 Oura Ring Credit : Get reimbursed up to $200 annually when you purchase this popular health-tracking wearable.

: Get reimbursed up to $200 annually when you purchase this popular health-tracking wearable. $100 Saks Fifth Avenue Credit -- $50 semiannually (enrollment required).

-- $50 semiannually (enrollment required). Terms apply; enrollment may be required

You can see why the $895 annual fee is justified. Even if you only take advantage of a handful of these perks, you can still come out way ahead.