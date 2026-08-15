The Amex Platinum Is the 'It Card' Everyone's Talking About in 2026

If you're at all familiar with travel cards, you've probably heard of the American Express Platinum Card®. It's the card in everyone's "best of" lists, the one in every influencer video and travel ad.

There's a reason for that. Just 19% of credit card users pay an annual fee on their primary card, but that number jumps to 30% among people earning $150,000 or more, according to Motley Fool Money research.

Among that group, the Platinum Card® is one of the most popular cards out there. Here's why -- and how to know if it's right for you.

How much is the Platinum Card®'s welcome bonus offer worth?

First things first: Right now with the Platinum Card®, you can earn one of the biggest bonuses I've seen on any credit card, period.

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

At the standard rate of $0.01 per point (as estimated by Motley Fool Money), that's a top offer worth up to $1,750 in travel rewards. If you transfer points to one of Amex's travel partners, though, you can get even more value.

So yes, the Platinum Card® has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- one of the highest you'll find anywhere. But if you earn the welcome offer, you can cover that annual fee almost twice over.