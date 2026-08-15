The Amex Platinum Is the 'It Card' Everyone's Talking About in 2026
If you're at all familiar with travel cards, you've probably heard of the American Express Platinum Card®. It's the card in everyone's "best of" lists, the one in every influencer video and travel ad.
There's a reason for that. Just 19% of credit card users pay an annual fee on their primary card, but that number jumps to 30% among people earning $150,000 or more, according to Motley Fool Money research.
Among that group, the Platinum Card® is one of the most popular cards out there. Here's why -- and how to know if it's right for you.
How much is the Platinum Card®'s welcome bonus offer worth?
First things first: Right now with the Platinum Card®, you can earn one of the biggest bonuses I've seen on any credit card, period.
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
At the standard rate of $0.01 per point (as estimated by Motley Fool Money), that's a top offer worth up to $1,750 in travel rewards. If you transfer points to one of Amex's travel partners, though, you can get even more value.
So yes, the Platinum Card® has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- one of the highest you'll find anywhere. But if you earn the welcome offer, you can cover that annual fee almost twice over.
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Intro APR
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APR
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Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 Delta Sky Club visits (subject to visit limitations) when flying on an eligible Delta flight, Priority Pass™ membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. *As of 01/2026
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights™ by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at over 10,000 qualifying U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. As a Platinum Card® Member you have special access to reservations on select nights at participating sought after Resy restaurants in select cities through Platinum Nights™ by Resy. Simply add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile to book your reservation.
- $219 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $219 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM late check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Get up to a $12.95* statement credit back each month after you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Platinum Card®. *Up to $12.95 plus applicable taxes on one membership fee.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
What else do you get for the Platinum Card®'s annual fee?
As you can imagine, the welcome bonus offer on the Platinum Card® is just the start. The card advertises more than $3,500 in ongoing annual value, with valuable perks like:
- $600 in annual hotel credits for prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection (THC requires a min. two-night stay)
- $300 in annual digital entertainment credits
- A $219 annual CLEAR+ credit
- $200 a year in airline fee credits
- $200 in annual Uber Cash
- $120 in annual Uber One credits
- 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
- 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®
- Access to more than 1,550 airport lounges worldwide
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
I'm not a big traveler myself -- I only fly once or twice a year. But even I love the idea of, say, $200 in Uber Cash and $300 in digital entertainment credits. With those easy-to-use perks, you've covered more than half the Platinum Card®'s $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) already.
Throw in things like $200 in airline fee credits and bountiful airport lounge access, and it's easy to see why the Platinum Card® is considered the travel card king. In fact, the card won our award for Best Lounge Access Credit Card of 2026.
Is the Platinum Card® worth it for you?
If you travel a handful of times a year -- and are willing to track dozens of perks and statement credits -- the Platinum Card® is definitely a big win. The welcome bonus offer alone can cover the annual fee nearly twice over, and the ongoing perks make it worth it for frequent flyers and big spenders.
If that's not you, though -- or you just want to find a cheaper alternative -- I've got another recommendation: The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).
The Chase Sapphire Preferred has a $95 annual fee, a whole $800 lower than the Platinum Card®. You'll still get a solid lineup of perks, though, including:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)
- 3X points on gas & EV charging
- 3X points on vacation homes
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- $100 annual Chase Travel hotel credit
- Up to $120 credit toward Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS every four years
- Complimentary one-year Apple TV subscription if activated by Dec. 31, 2026 ($156 value, terms apply)
I landed the Chase Sapphire Preferred myself a few months ago. I can attest that those are some of the best earning rates you'll find on a $95 travel card -- especially 3X on dining and 2X on travel outside the Chase portal. Its list of perks is pretty much unmatched for a $95 card, too.
You'll also get 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months -- not quite as massive as the Platinum Card®'s bonus, but also much more attainable.
For jetsetters, the Platinum Card® is the way to go. For everyone else, though, I can't recommend the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card highly enough.
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Intro APR
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Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Emergency Evacuation and Transportation and more
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for 12 months when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, Apple, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here