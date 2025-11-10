The Amex Platinum Is Too Rich for My Blood. Here's the Card I'm Getting Instead

The American Express Platinum Card® is one of the most valuable cards you'll find, with over $3,500 in annual perks. It's also one of the most expensive, with an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).

That's too rich for my blood.

For the infrequent travelers like me, there are much better options. One of them is the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), one of the most popular and versatile travel cards out there.

And with a $95 annual fee, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is much easier to justify than the Platinum Card®. Here's why I think it's a better choice for most.

A welcome offer worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, plus a $50 yearly credit

First, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with a great welcome offer that's not too difficult to earn. Right now, new cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.

That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value -- and potentially even more, if you redeem with one of Chase's many transfer partners.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also comes with $50 annual credit to use for hotel stays booked through Chase Travel. That means if you land the welcome bonus, you've got at least $800 in first-year value -- more than eight times the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's $95 annual fee.

Yes, the Platinum Card® has a lucrative welcome bonus offer of its own, plus thousands in annual perks. But if you can't swallow an $895 annual fee, I don't blame you -- go with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card instead.

