The Amex Platinum Offered Me a 175,000-Point Bonus. Is It Worth It?

A few days ago while working on another piece, I stumbled onto Amex's webpage for The Platinum Card® from American Express. The welcome offer I came across was a jaw-dropper: You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. (American Express is a Motley Fool Money advertiser.)

As someone who's written about credit cards for years, I can say that this is one of the biggest welcome bonuses I've ever seen. Offers like this don't come around often, and they usually disappear quickly, too.

If you've never owned the Amex Platinum Card before, this might be your shot to lock in a lucrative points haul. Keep reading to learn how much this bonus is really worth and how to know if you qualify.