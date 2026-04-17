The Amex Platinum's Best Perk Isn't the Lounge Access. It's This

Airport lounge access is genuinely one of the best perks in travel. I'm not here to talk you out of enjoying it. But if lounge access is the main reason you're signing up for the American Express Platinum Card® -- a card charging an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- you might be leaving the best part on the table.

Hiding in plain sight is a $600 hotel credit that you can depend on twice a year (terms apply). Here's how it works and how to maximize it.

How the $600 hotel credit works

The Platinum Card® gives you up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection bookings made through American Express Travel. Two cycles per year, $300 each. That's $600 total, and it resets automatically. Terms apply.

The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.

The bookings also come with perks beyond the credit itself. Fine Hotels + Resorts reservations include complimentary breakfast, noon check-in when available, guaranteed 4 p.m. checkout, a room upgrade at check-in when available, and a $100 on-property credit toward food, spa, or other eligible charges. Terms apply.

One thing to know: the credit applies to prepaid bookings made through American Express Travel -- not directly with the hotel. Book through the right channel and the statement credit posts automatically.

More credits that make the annual fee work

The hotel credit is the headliner, but the Platinum Card® stacks a lot on top of it.

Here's what the Platinum Card® comes with on an annual basis:

$600 hotel credit -- $300 semi-annually on Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection bookings through Amex Travel (THC requires a minimum two-night stay)

-- $300 semi-annually on Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection bookings through Amex Travel (THC requires a minimum two-night stay) $400 Resy credit -- $100 per quarter on dining at U.S. Resy restaurants

-- $100 per quarter on dining at U.S. Resy restaurants $300 digital entertainment credit -- $25/month across Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, NYT, WSJ, and more

-- $25/month across Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, NYT, WSJ, and more $300 lululemon credit -- $75 per quarter at U.S. lululemon stores and online

-- $75 per quarter at U.S. lululemon stores and online $200 Uber Cash -- $15/month plus a $20 bonus in December

-- $15/month plus a $20 bonus in December $200 airline fee credit -- for incidental fees like checked bags on one selected airline

-- for incidental fees like checked bags on one selected airline $209 CLEAR+ credit -- covers the full cost of a CLEAR+ membership

-- covers the full cost of a CLEAR+ membership Terms apply; enrollment may be required

That's over $2,200 in credits from this list alone -- more than double the annual fee. Not every credit will fit every lifestyle, but most cardholders can realistically use four or five of these without changing much about how they already spend.