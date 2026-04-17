The Amex Platinum's Best Perk Isn't the Lounge Access. It's This
Airport lounge access is genuinely one of the best perks in travel. I'm not here to talk you out of enjoying it. But if lounge access is the main reason you're signing up for the American Express Platinum Card® -- a card charging an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- you might be leaving the best part on the table.
Hiding in plain sight is a $600 hotel credit that you can depend on twice a year (terms apply). Here's how it works and how to maximize it.
How the $600 hotel credit works
The Platinum Card® gives you up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection bookings made through American Express Travel. Two cycles per year, $300 each. That's $600 total, and it resets automatically. Terms apply.
The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
The bookings also come with perks beyond the credit itself. Fine Hotels + Resorts reservations include complimentary breakfast, noon check-in when available, guaranteed 4 p.m. checkout, a room upgrade at check-in when available, and a $100 on-property credit toward food, spa, or other eligible charges. Terms apply.
One thing to know: the credit applies to prepaid bookings made through American Express Travel -- not directly with the hotel. Book through the right channel and the statement credit posts automatically.
More credits that make the annual fee work
The hotel credit is the headliner, but the Platinum Card® stacks a lot on top of it.
Here's what the Platinum Card® comes with on an annual basis:
- $600 hotel credit -- $300 semi-annually on Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection bookings through Amex Travel (THC requires a minimum two-night stay)
- $400 Resy credit -- $100 per quarter on dining at U.S. Resy restaurants
- $300 digital entertainment credit -- $25/month across Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, NYT, WSJ, and more
- $300 lululemon credit -- $75 per quarter at U.S. lululemon stores and online
- $200 Uber Cash -- $15/month plus a $20 bonus in December
- $200 airline fee credit -- for incidental fees like checked bags on one selected airline
- $209 CLEAR+ credit -- covers the full cost of a CLEAR+ membership
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
That's over $2,200 in credits from this list alone -- more than double the annual fee. Not every credit will fit every lifestyle, but most cardholders can realistically use four or five of these without changing much about how they already spend.
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Intro APR
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APR
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Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges.* As of 07/2025.
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you.
- $209 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.* Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
Who this card is best for
The Platinum Card® makes the most sense for people who travel at least a few times a year, eat out regularly, and are willing to spend 10 minutes routing purchases correctly.
Most of the credits require enrollment, and you'll definitely need to keep track during the year of what you've used and what you've got available. If you're the kind of person who sets a calendar reminder and stays organized, this card is one of the best value propositions in the luxury card space.
If you hate managing credits, don't fly much, or rarely stay in hotels, the math gets harder to justify. A flat-rate rewards card will likely make the most sense for general spending.
Our Foolish take
The Platinum Card® has a reputation as the airport lounge card. And the lounge access is genuinely great -- Centurion Lounges are truly first-class. Terms apply.
But the $600 hotel credit is the perk that pays reliably -- $300 twice a year. For frequent travelers who book even a couple of hotel stays annually, it's the easiest $600 to unlock.
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
Read our full review to learn more and check if you're eligible -- with no credit score impact.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here