The Amex Platinum's Bonus Offer Can Be Worth Twice the Annual Fee. See if You Qualify for It Now

Thinking about getting the American Express Platinum Card®? It'll cost you a pretty big chunk of change.

The Platinum Card® has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), one of the highest you'll find on any card, anywhere. But what if I told you that the card's welcome bonus offer could cover that annual fee twice over -- and then some?

It's true. Here's what to know about the Platinum Card® and how you can save with its massive bonus offer and perks today.

Platinum Card®: Unlock a welcome bonus worth $1,750+

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

So -- how much is that actually worth?

Amex points are worth up to $0.01 per point when redeemed for travel through the Amex Travel portal, and sometimes more through transfer partners. That means the max bonus is worth at least $1,750 in travel rewards, as estimated by Motley Fool Money. If you stretch your points just a little further than the standard $0.01 value, you've covered the $895 annual fee fully twice over.

And yes, your exact offer will vary -- but luckily, Amex lets you find out your offer without actually having to get the card. Here's how: