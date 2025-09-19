The Amex Platinum's Fee Just Went Up by $200 -- but the New Perks Are Worth Over $1,400
The Platinum Card® from American Express has long been the poster child for luxury travel rewards. But with its latest refresh, Amex just raised the bar -- and the price.
The annual fee has officially increased to $895, up from $695 (see rates and fees). That makes the Amex Platinum Card one of the most expensive rewards cards on the market, outpacing even premium competitors like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® ($795) and Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card ($395).
The annual fee might have gone up by $200. But there's over $1,400 in added value introduced through new and expanded perks.
What's new and what's improved
Amex didn't just raise the fee and call it a day. This refresh adds a hefty lineup of new lifestyle perks, plus upgrades to existing benefits that people already love.
Here's a look at the newly added or expanded perks:
- $600 Hotel Credit -- Previously $200 annually, this credit now gives you up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection (two-night minimum stay for The Hotel Collection).
- $400 Resy Credit -- Up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining reservations via Resy.
- $300 lululemon Credit -- Up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at lululemon in the U.S.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit -- Previously $240, you now get up to $25/month for eligible streaming and news services when you pay with your Amex Platinum Card.
- $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit -- Covers your CLEAR® Plus membership to speed through airport security (was previously $199).
- $200 Oura Ring Credit -- Get up to $200 back annually when you buy an Oura Ring, the popular health-tracking wearable.
- $120 Uber One Credit -- Covers the cost of Uber's membership program. This is in addition to the monthly Uber Cash credits of $200 annually.
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Factoring in just the new credits and additional increase on existing credits, you're looking at about $1,490 in added value (not including other perks like free breakfasts, late checkouts, and status upgrade benefits at select hotels).
In any case, it's pretty clear that the $200 fee increase can be easily offset by even one or two of the new perks alone.
And for anyone who passed on the Amex Platinum Card before, these new perks might give them a good reason to reconsider. Read our full Amex Platinum Card review here and apply today.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
The Platinum Card® from American Express isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
-
- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- More Value! With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. * As of 07/2025.
- More Value! $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- More Value! $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $25 in statement credits each month after you pay for eligible purchases with the Platinum Card® at participating partners. Enrollment required.
- More Value! $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- New! $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: When you use the Platinum Card® to pay at U.S. Resy restaurants and to make other eligible purchases through Resy, you can get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter with the $400 Resy Credit benefit. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you, enrollment required.
- More Value! $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR Plus Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR Plus with the Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account*. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in upon arrival, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- New! $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®. *Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- $100 Saks Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com on the Platinum Card®. That’s up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 in statement credits from July through December. No minimum purchase required. Enrollment required.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
The legacy benefits still hold major value
Good news for existing cardmembers: None of the Amex Platinum Card's core benefits are getting slashed.
You still get premium lounge access, elite hotel status, and all the travel protections that made this card a favorite for years.
- 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
- 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®
- $200 Airline Fee Credit for incidentals like baggage and seat selection
- Global Lounge Collection® access -- Including Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass™ Select, and Delta Sky Club® lounges (when flying Delta, subject to visit limitations), and more
- Fine Hotels + Resorts perks -- Like guaranteed 4 p.m. checkout, daily breakfast, and room upgrades when available
- $155 Walmart+ Credit -- Covers the cost of a Walmart+ membership
$100 Saks Credit -- $50 semi-annually for Saks purchases
- Premium Global Servicing -- Dedicated customer support with 24/7 access
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Plus, you'll get elite status perks at select hotel brands like Hilton and Marriott, travel insurance protections, and exclusive access to dining and entertainment events (terms apply; enrollment may be required).
Is it worth $895?
This isn't a set-it-and-forget-it card. If you're not actively using the credits and perks, the fee probably won't make sense.
But if you're intentional about using the credits and perks throughout the year, and your current lifestyle matches the services and lifestyle brands within the benefits pack, it can be an incredible deal.
People that will get the most value are regular travelers who stay in luxury hotels, dine at nicer restaurants, and use services like Uber, Resy, or streaming subscriptions.
If you're someone who can say yes to at least a few of these bigger perks, odds are good you'll come out ahead.
Compare all the top premium travel cards here and find the one that best fits your lifestyle.
