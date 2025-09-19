The Amex Platinum's Fee Just Went Up by $200 -- but the New Perks Are Worth Over $1,400

The Platinum Card® from American Express has long been the poster child for luxury travel rewards. But with its latest refresh, Amex just raised the bar -- and the price.

The annual fee has officially increased to $895, up from $695 (see rates and fees). That makes the Amex Platinum Card one of the most expensive rewards cards on the market, outpacing even premium competitors like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® ($795) and Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card ($395).

The annual fee might have gone up by $200. But there's over $1,400 in added value introduced through new and expanded perks.

What's new and what's improved

Amex didn't just raise the fee and call it a day. This refresh adds a hefty lineup of new lifestyle perks, plus upgrades to existing benefits that people already love.

Here's a look at the newly added or expanded perks:

$600 Hotel Credit -- Previously $200 annually, this credit now gives you up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection (two-night minimum stay for The Hotel Collection).

-- Previously $200 annually, this credit now gives you up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection (two-night minimum stay for The Hotel Collection). $400 Resy Credit -- Up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining reservations via Resy.

-- Up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining reservations via Resy. $300 lululemon Credit -- Up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at lululemon in the U.S.

-- Up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at lululemon in the U.S. $300 Digital Entertainment Credit -- Previously $240, you now get up to $25/month for eligible streaming and news services when you pay with your Amex Platinum Card.

-- Previously $240, you now get up to $25/month for eligible streaming and news services when you pay with your Amex Platinum Card. $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit -- Covers your CLEAR® Plus membership to speed through airport security (was previously $199).

-- Covers your CLEAR® Plus membership to speed through airport security (was previously $199). $200 Oura Ring Credit -- Get up to $200 back annually when you buy an Oura Ring, the popular health-tracking wearable.

-- Get up to $200 back annually when you buy an Oura Ring, the popular health-tracking wearable. $120 Uber One Credit -- Covers the cost of Uber's membership program. This is in addition to the monthly Uber Cash credits of $200 annually.

-- Covers the cost of Uber's membership program. This is in addition to the monthly Uber Cash credits of $200 annually. Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Factoring in just the new credits and additional increase on existing credits, you're looking at about $1,490 in added value (not including other perks like free breakfasts, late checkouts, and status upgrade benefits at select hotels).

In any case, it's pretty clear that the $200 fee increase can be easily offset by even one or two of the new perks alone.

And for anyone who passed on the Amex Platinum Card before, these new perks might give them a good reason to reconsider. Read our full Amex Platinum Card review here and apply today.