The Amex Platinum's Hotel Credit Just Shot Up to $600 a Year. Should You Sign Up?

Now newly updated, The Platinum Card® from American Express comes with nearly $1,500 in new perks -- but its expanded hotel credit might be the most valuable of all.

You can now get a credit of up to $600 a year on select hotel stays with your Amex Platinum Card (terms apply), a $400 increase. That's more than enough to cover the increase in the Amex Platinum Card's annual fee, which went up from $695 to $895 (see rates and fees).

Want to travel in style on your next getaway? Here's how the updated Amex Platinum Card can help you do it.

Hotel credits worth up to $600 a year

With the Amex Platinum Card, you'll now get up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection (terms apply). Between the two, that's more than 2,600 luxury properties worldwide to choose from.

The best way to get value here is to book twice a year -- once in the first half of the year, then again in the second half. That way, you'll get the full $300 credit on each of your two bookings. (Judging by the prices, getting the full $300 shouldn't be hard to do.)

Also note that there's a two-night minimum stay for The Hotel Collection. Hit those requirements, and you've already covered two-thirds of the Amex Platinum Card's $895 annual fee.

Ready to get $600 a year in hotel credits? Read our full review of the updated Amex Platinum Card to apply today.