The Average American Will Spend 21+ Years in Credit Card Debt if Only Making Minimum Payments
Right now, the average American is carrying $6,523 in credit card debt according to Motley Fool Money research. And the average credit card APR is around 21%.
OK, get ready to spit out your coffee… If someone with this average debt makes only minimum payments (interest + 1% of balance), it would take 306 months to pay off. And they'd also pay $10,790 in interest along the way.
That's 25.5 years in debt. 😳
This is why only making minimum payments on your credit card is a trap. It kicks the can down the road and costs you a fortune in time and money.
Instead, fixed monthly payments are a much better payoff plan. Here's the math.
How minimum payments keep you stuck
Most credit cards calculate your minimum payment as the monthly interest charge plus 1%-3% of your remaining balance.
As your balance gets smaller (very slowly) over time, the minimum payments get smaller and smaller, too.
It all sounds manageable because the dollar amount is low. But that's the trap.
Instead, if you make a fixed monthly payment that doesn't get lower over time, you can drastically cut down your timeline and the amount of debt you owe.
Here's what that looks like in real numbers, using the average American's $6,523 balance at 21% APR:
|Minimum Payment
|Time to Pay Off
|Total Interest Paid
|Interest + 1% of balance (~$180)
|306 months (25.5 years)
|$10,790
|$200 per month
|49 months (4.1 years)
|$3,227
|$300 per month
|28 months (2.3 years)
|$1,758
It's crazy how making fixed monthly payments changes the math. Minimum payments are truly designed to keep you in debt longer, and pay way more interest.
The fastest exit: pausing interest entirely
The most powerful move available to someone carrying a balance right now isn't budgeting harder -- it's stopping the interest clock.
A 0% intro APR credit card can let you transfer your existing balance and pay zero interest for the length of the intro period, typically 15 to 21 months depending on the card.
On a $6,523 balance, that means every dollar of your monthly payment goes directly toward eliminating principal -- not leaking out to interest. At $300 a month, you'd wipe out most or all of that balance inside of a 21-month APR promo period.
Keep in mind, most balance transfer cards charge a transfer fee of 3%-5% of the balance. On $6,523, that's roughly $196-$326. But it's still a fraction of the $10,000+ in interest you'd pay grinding through minimum payments for two decades.
Explore top-rated 0% intro APR cards and find the right fit for your balance transfer.
Our Foolish take
Carrying a balance at 21% APR isn't just expensive -- it's stressful and bleeds into other areas of your financial life.
Making minimum payments is technically functional. But it's optimized for the bank, not for you.
The fix is simpler than it sounds: commit to a fixed monthly payment instead of letting the minimum shrink over time, or move the balance to a 0% intro APR card and eliminate interest entirely.
Compare all the top 0% intro APR balance transfer cards in 2026.
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