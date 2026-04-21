The Average American Will Spend 21+ Years in Credit Card Debt if Only Making Minimum Payments

Right now, the average American is carrying $6,523 in credit card debt according to Motley Fool Money research. And the average credit card APR is around 21%.

OK, get ready to spit out your coffee… If someone with this average debt makes only minimum payments (interest + 1% of balance), it would take 306 months to pay off. And they'd also pay $10,790 in interest along the way.

That's 25.5 years in debt. 😳

This is why only making minimum payments on your credit card is a trap. It kicks the can down the road and costs you a fortune in time and money.

Instead, fixed monthly payments are a much better payoff plan. Here's the math.

How minimum payments keep you stuck

Most credit cards calculate your minimum payment as the monthly interest charge plus 1%-3% of your remaining balance.

As your balance gets smaller (very slowly) over time, the minimum payments get smaller and smaller, too.

It all sounds manageable because the dollar amount is low. But that's the trap.

Instead, if you make a fixed monthly payment that doesn't get lower over time, you can drastically cut down your timeline and the amount of debt you owe.

Here's what that looks like in real numbers, using the average American's $6,523 balance at 21% APR: