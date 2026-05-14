The Average Credit Card Sign-Up Bonus Is Worth $311. These 3 Cards Offer at Least Double

The average credit card welcome offer is worth $311, according to the CFPB -- and that number has actually been trending down in recent years.

But not every card got the memo. A handful of travel cards are still handing out welcome offers worth $600, $750, or more, just for hitting a spending threshold in the first few months.

My team at Motley Fool Money tracks these offers closely, and right now, three top travel cards have excellent offers worth over double the average.

1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card -- for flexible travel rewards

With a $95 annual fee, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is one of the most accessible entry-level travel cards around, and the welcome offer is hard to ignore.

Welcome offer: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.

How to redeem: Points are worth a baseline $0.01 each, per Motley Fool Money valuation. You can use them directly for bookings through Chase Travel℠, cover past travel purchases via "Pay Yourself Back," or transfer to airline and hotel partners for potentially higher value.

Who it's best for: Anyone who wants a well-rounded travel card with solid earning rates on dining and travel, plus the flexibility to redeem points however makes the most sense for their next trip.