The Average Credit Card Sign-Up Bonus Is Worth $311. These 3 Cards Offer at Least Double
The average credit card welcome offer is worth $311, according to the CFPB -- and that number has actually been trending down in recent years.
But not every card got the memo. A handful of travel cards are still handing out welcome offers worth $600, $750, or more, just for hitting a spending threshold in the first few months.
My team at Motley Fool Money tracks these offers closely, and right now, three top travel cards have excellent offers worth over double the average.
1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card -- for flexible travel rewards
With a $95 annual fee, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is one of the most accessible entry-level travel cards around, and the welcome offer is hard to ignore.
Welcome offer: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.
How to redeem: Points are worth a baseline $0.01 each, per Motley Fool Money valuation. You can use them directly for bookings through Chase Travel℠, cover past travel purchases via "Pay Yourself Back," or transfer to airline and hotel partners for potentially higher value.
Who it's best for: Anyone who wants a well-rounded travel card with solid earning rates on dining and travel, plus the flexibility to redeem points however makes the most sense for their next trip.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
2. Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card -- for simple, flat-rate miles
The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has one of the simplest reward systems in the travel card world. It has a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees), and it earns unlimited 2X miles on every purchase (plus 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel) without any bonus categories to manage.
Welcome offer: Earn Earn 75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel.
How to redeem: Miles can be used to cover any travel purchase directly -- flights, hotels, rental cars, you name it via Capital One Travel, or to reimburse yourself for recent travel purchases. Miles also transfer to 15+ airline and hotel loyalty programs for potentially higher value.
Who it's best for: Someone who wants a straightforward travel card that works consistently on every purchase, without having to think about it.
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Earn 75,000 miles when you spend $4,000 in 3 months — that’s $750 toward travel with one of our top-rated cards!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase. Earn unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
2X-5X miles
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
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This is one of our favorite credit cards — period. The huge 75,000-mile bonus (worth $750 toward travel) is one of the highest we’ve seen for a card with just a $95 annual fee. We love the dead-simple yet lucrative rewards structure: unlimited 2X miles on every purchase you make, plus 5X on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.
Miles are easier to redeem than most travel cards with options like statement credits, travel bookings, or point transfers. Add it all up and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best (and most popular) travel cards available today.Read Full Review
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- Excellent sign-up bonus
- Unlimited miles on purchases
- Travel credit
- Multiple ways to use miles
- No foreign transaction fee
- Annual fee
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Low cash back redemption value
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- Earn a one-time bonus of 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
- Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
- Enjoy a $50 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Lifestyle Collection
- Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Top rated mobile app
3. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card -- for premium travelers
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is the luxury option here, with a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- but annual credits and anniversary miles can offset that cost if used each year.
Welcome offer: Earn Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel.
How to redeem: Same as the Capital One Venture Card -- you can cover travel purchases directly in the Capital One Travel portal or transfer to 15+ loyalty programs. The Capital One Venture X Card also earns 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel.
Who it's best for: Frequent travelers who will realistically book at least ~$400 worth of travel annually and make use of the perks. You'll also get access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
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On Capital One's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
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If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 75,000-mile sign-up bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
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- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
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- Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
Tips to earn a welcome offer the right way
A few things worth keeping in mind before you apply.
- Don't overspend to hit the threshold. There's no sense in spending $2,000 just to earn a $750 bonus if it's buying stuff you wouldn't naturally buy anyway. Make sure you have regular expenses planned to meet the welcome offer's minimum spend requirements.
- Pick a card you'll actually keep long term. The welcome offer is a one-time thing, giving you a big incentive to try the card and earn rewards. But remember the annual fee will come year after year so make sure the card still makes sense for your wallet long term.
- Know how to use your points before you earn them. A little research upfront goes a long way. Depending on how you redeem, the same 75,000-point bonus could be worth $750 -- or significantly more if you're strategic about transfer partners.
Our Foolish take
Travel cards tend to carry higher welcome offers than cash back or no-annual-fee cards -- and that gap is a big reason they're worth a look, even if you only travel once or twice a year.
One solid $750+ bonus can cover a flight, offset a hotel stay, or offset annual fees for multiple years. The right pick really just comes down to how much you travel and how you like to redeem rewards.
Explore the full list of best credit card sign-up bonuses in 2026.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.