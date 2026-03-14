The Average Household Earns Around $500 a Year in Credit Card Rewards

Credit card rewards often feel small in the moment. But over the course of a year, those little amounts add up.

For the typical household, credit card rewards can easily reach around $500 annually. And in many cases, people earn that money without changing their spending at all.

How the math works

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average U.S. household spends a little over $70,000 per year.

Not all of that goes on credit cards, but a meaningful portion does.

Federal Reserve payment diary data shows credit cards account for roughly 40% of consumer purchases, both by number and by value. That suggests the average household might charge around $28,000 per year on credit cards.

Many modern cards earn around 2% cash back on everyday spending. That means every $100 spent returns about $2 in rewards. So over a year that $28,000 earns around $560 in cash back.

Why some households earn much more

The $500 estimate assumes fairly typical spending patterns and a straightforward rewards rate.

Some households earn considerably more if:

They put more spending on credit cards. Some households use their credit cards for pretty much everything they have to spend money on.

Some households use their credit cards for pretty much everything they have to spend money on. They use higher-earning cards. Plenty of cards offer rewards rates much higher than 2%. If you're able to optimize spending categories and redemption options, you stand to earn much higher rewards in certain shopping categories.

Plenty of cards offer rewards rates much higher than 2%. If you're able to optimize spending categories and redemption options, you stand to earn much higher rewards in certain shopping categories. They use multiple cards strategically. Some people pair a flat-rate card with a top-of-the-line travel card.

In those cases, annual rewards can easily climb into the $600 to $1,000 range or higher.

Why simplicity often wins

Interestingly, maximizing rewards doesn't always require complicated strategies.

Many people earn strong rewards simply by using a flat-rate cash back card for everyday purchases. These cards pay the same rate everywhere, which removes the need to track categories or rotating bonuses.

For most households, that simplicity is enough to generate hundreds of dollars per year.

Click here to see some of the best options in our guide to the top flat-rate cash back credit cards.

The bigger idea behind rewards

The real benefit of credit card rewards is the fact that rewards come from spending you were already going to do.

Groceries, gas, insurance payments, streaming subscriptions, household bills. Those expenses happen either way.

A top rewards card simply turns some of that routine spending into a small financial return. Sound like a winning idea to you? Check out this list of all our favorite rewards credit cards available now.