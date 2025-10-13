The Average Vacation Now Costs $7,249 -- Here's How I'm Spending Smarter

Seven thousand dollars. That's what the average vacation now costs, according to Motley Fool Money's latest travel research.

It's a jarring stat, not only because it's so high, but because it's more than doubled since 2022.

But I love to travel, and I'm not letting rising costs stop me. Here are four ways I'm spending smarter on travel by being more intentional about how I plan, save, and pay for every trip.

1. Focus on value, not volume

Before I book anything, I ask myself: What's actually going to make this trip feel worth it?

For me, it's less about cramming in extra nights or five-star upgrades and more about the experience itself -- walking everywhere, eating local food, and getting out of my routine.

That mindset helps me spend more confidently. I'd rather take a shorter trip somewhere meaningful than stretch my budget just to say I went somewhere "big." Smart spending isn't about less -- it's about aligning your money with what you actually value.

2. Put your everyday spending to work

This one's been a game-changer for me. I use a travel credit card that rewards dining and travel purchases the most, so even when I'm not on vacation, I'm earning toward the next one.

Those points add up fast, and when I redeem them, they often cover a flight or at least take the edge off a hotel bill. Many cards also include extras I've come to rely on, like trip insurance, airport lounge access, and no foreign transaction fees, which smooths out the smaller costs that add up during a trip.

Earning points or miles for the purchases you already make can quietly lower your travel costs without the need to change your habits.

3. Treat your next trip like a financial goal

Vacations can feel expensive because most people treat them like impulse purchases. I've started doing the opposite: I plan for them the same way I plan for investing or saving.

I use a dedicated high-yield savings account just for travel and automate small transfers every month. It's not glamorous, but by the time I'm ready to book, I have a fund that's grown in the background.

4. Redefine what "luxury" really means

These days, I think of luxury as ease: direct flights, fewer transfers, no surprise fees. It's not about chasing upgrades, it's about traveling without stress. When I spend more, it's usually for convenience, not flash.

The takeaway

Yes, the average vacation now costs $7,249. But smarter travel isn't about skipping the trip -- it's about getting more from what you spend.

Earn rewards on what you already buy, plan ahead like you would for any other goal, and focus on what actually matters to you.

If you're ready to start earning rewards that help make your next getaway more affordable, explore our latest picks for the best travel credit cards and start turning every purchase into your next destination.