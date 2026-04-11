The Balance Transfer Card I'd Tell a Friend to Get Right Now
Fighting against credit card debt can feel like an uphill battle -- just when you pay it off, you find yourself right back where you started. Even if you're building better spending habits, it can be hard to know how to really turn the tides.
In almost all cases, though, there's one solution I can recommend: A top balance transfer credit card like the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner. It doesn't come with valuable perks -- in fact, it doesn't earn any rewards whatsoever. It's just laser-focused on helping you cut down on debt.
Here's what to know about the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card and whether it's right for you.
Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: Save on balance transfers for nearly two full years
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card won our award for the Best Balance Transfer Credit Card of 2026 -- and that's for good reason.
The card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers 12 months on Purchases. After that, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies.
This is more or less the longest grace period you'll find for balance transfers. That means you can pay no interest on existing debt for almost two whole years, giving you plenty of time to get out from under.
Plus, the balance transfer fee is lower than what many BT cards offer: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). The card itself has no annual fee.
Simply put, if a friend asked me which balance transfer card to get, I'd recommend the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card. That's how good I feel about it.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
Another option: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
If you want to save on balance transfers and existing purchases, I have a different recommendation: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).
It's another Motley Fool Money Award winner -- we named it the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026. That's because it comes with:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies)
- Up to $600 of cellphone protection when you pay your bill with your card
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
It's worth noting that the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has a higher balance transfer fee than the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: 5%, min: $5. That can make a difference: If you're transferring a $10,000 balance, for example, you'd be paying $500 in fees instead of $300.
In exchange, though, you'll get nearly two years of an introductory APR on balance transfers and purchases. That's a pretty great intro APR one-two punch.
Which balance transfer card is right for you?
As you can see, not all BT cards are created equal. Here are a few questions to ask to find the right one for you:
- How long is the 0% intro APR period? Longer gives you more time to pay off debt.
- Does it apply to both balance transfers and purchases? Some cards, like the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, focus on transfers.
- What's the balance transfer fee? Lower (say, 3%) is better.
- What's the variable APR? Keep this in mind if you don't think you'll be able to pay off your whole balance during the intro period.
- Are there any ongoing rewards or perks? Not essential, but worth thinking about if you want to earn rewards and save.
Want to see all your options? Click here to see our full list of the best balance transfer cards available today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.