The Balance Transfer Card I'd Tell a Friend to Get Right Now

Fighting against credit card debt can feel like an uphill battle -- just when you pay it off, you find yourself right back where you started. Even if you're building better spending habits, it can be hard to know how to really turn the tides.

In almost all cases, though, there's one solution I can recommend: A top balance transfer credit card like the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner. It doesn't come with valuable perks -- in fact, it doesn't earn any rewards whatsoever. It's just laser-focused on helping you cut down on debt.

Here's what to know about the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card and whether it's right for you.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: Save on balance transfers for nearly two full years

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card won our award for the Best Balance Transfer Credit Card of 2026 -- and that's for good reason.

The card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers 12 months on Purchases. After that, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies.

This is more or less the longest grace period you'll find for balance transfers. That means you can pay no interest on existing debt for almost two whole years, giving you plenty of time to get out from under.

Plus, the balance transfer fee is lower than what many BT cards offer: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). The card itself has no annual fee.

Simply put, if a friend asked me which balance transfer card to get, I'd recommend the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card. That's how good I feel about it.