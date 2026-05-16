The Balance Transfer Card Nobody Talks About (but Should)

Published on May 16, 2026

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. Citi is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money.

Since I started writing about balance transfer cards, the same few names pop up pretty regularly: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, maybe the Citi Simplicity® Card.

The BankAmericard® credit card has rarely made that shortlist -- and that's a shame, because it definitely belongs there.

If you're carrying high-interest credit card debt and want the longest possible runway to pay it off, the BankAmericard deserves a serious look. Here's why it's worth considering and how to know if it's right for you.

BankAmericard® credit card: The no-frills balance transfer card

Some balance transfer cards try to do it all, with a long intro period and decent earning rates and a welcome bonus. The BankAmericard doesn't play that game.

It's built for one thing: giving you as much time as possible to pay off what you owe, without paying a dollar in interest along the way.

The intro offer is 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

BankAmericard® credit card

Apply Now for BankAmericard® credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

BankAmericard® credit card
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5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for BankAmericard® credit card

On Bank of America's Secure Website.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days

Regular APR

14.99% - 25.99% (Variable)

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • No rewards program, no welcome bonus -- and that's exactly the point. The BankAmericard® Credit Card is built for one thing: giving you the longest possible runway to pay down debt interest-free. At 21 billing cycles of 0% intro APR for both purchases and balance transfers made within the first 60 days (a 14.99% - 25.99% variable APR applies after), it's one of the longest intro periods out there. No annual fee means nothing eating into your savings while you chip away at what you owe. If you want rewards, look elsewhere. If you want time, this is a great option.

    Read Full Review
    • No annual fee
    • No penalty APR
    • Great 0% intro APR offer
    • No rewards
    • Balance transfer fee
    • New! 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
    • No annual fee.
    • No penalty APR. Paying late won't automatically raise your interest rate (APR). Other account pricing and terms apply.
    • This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Bank of America content updated on 4/2/26.

There's no annual fee and no penalty APR, which means a missed payment won't automatically blow up your rate. If you think you could miss a payment -- or even forget about one -- that can make a big difference.

The balance transfer fee of 5% of the amount of each transaction is worth noting -- it's on the higher end compared to some competitors. On a $5,000 transfer, that's $250 upfront.

But if you're currently paying, say, 22% APR on that balance, you'd rack up more than that in interest in just a few months. The math easily favors a balance transfer for most people in serious debt

In short, the card is built for anyone who's serious about paying off debt. If that sounds like you, the BankAmericard is worth a hard look.

Ready to save on interest for almost two whole years? Read our full review of the BankAmericard and apply today.

If you want cash back: Try the Citi Double Cash® Card

If you want a card with a solid intro APR and great earning rates -- in other words, a card you'll actually want to keep for the long haul -- I recommend the Citi Double Cash® Card.

It comes with:

  • Flat-rate rewards: Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
  • A solid welcome bonus: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
  • A decent balance transfer offer: Get 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers only -- the intro APR does not apply to purchases. After that, a 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR will apply.
  • Intro balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5)
  • $0 annual fee

Offer Our Rating Welcome Offer Rewards Program APR Our Rating
Apply Now for Citi Double Cash® Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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$200 Circle with letter I in it. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. 2% cash back Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.

Intro:

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers

Regular: 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor

Once you're out of debt-payoff mode, the Citi Double Cash will keep racking up great rewards: 2% cash back on everything, no ifs, ands, or buts.

If you don't want a card that you'll stuff in a drawer once the intro period ends, the Citi Double Cash is a perfect choice. The intro APR window is shorter than the BankAmericard's, and it doesn't apply to purchases -- just balance transfers. But it's a really solid "balance transfer + earning rates" double-whammy.

Want to see even more options? Check out our full list of the best balance transfer credit cards available right now.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
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Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.