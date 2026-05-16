The Balance Transfer Card Nobody Talks About (but Should)

Since I started writing about balance transfer cards, the same few names pop up pretty regularly: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, maybe the Citi Simplicity® Card.

The BankAmericard® credit card has rarely made that shortlist -- and that's a shame, because it definitely belongs there.

If you're carrying high-interest credit card debt and want the longest possible runway to pay it off, the BankAmericard deserves a serious look. Here's why it's worth considering and how to know if it's right for you.

BankAmericard® credit card: The no-frills balance transfer card

Some balance transfer cards try to do it all, with a long intro period and decent earning rates and a welcome bonus. The BankAmericard doesn't play that game.

It's built for one thing: giving you as much time as possible to pay off what you owe, without paying a dollar in interest along the way.

The intro offer is 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.