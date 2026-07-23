The Balance Transfer Card That's Right for You Depends on One Thing: Your Debt Amount

I've helped countless people crush debt using a balance transfer card, and every plan starts the same way. We look at the overall debt balance first, then work backward to find the right card.

According to Motley Fool Money research, the typical American owes about $6,715 in average credit card debt. That's not pocket change, so the 0% intro APR window needs to be long enough to clear it.

What a $5,000 balance looks like across different 0% intro APR offers

A longer 0% intro APR window shrinks the monthly payment needed to clear the balance with no interest.

Here's what a $5,000 balance looks like spread evenly across different balance transfer offers.