The Balance Transfer Card That's Right for You Depends on One Thing: Your Debt Amount
I've helped countless people crush debt using a balance transfer card, and every plan starts the same way. We look at the overall debt balance first, then work backward to find the right card.
According to Motley Fool Money research, the typical American owes about $6,715 in average credit card debt. That's not pocket change, so the 0% intro APR window needs to be long enough to clear it.
What a $5,000 balance looks like across different 0% intro APR offers
A longer 0% intro APR window shrinks the monthly payment needed to clear the balance with no interest.
Here's what a $5,000 balance looks like spread evenly across different balance transfer offers.
|0% Intro Window
|Monthly Payment to Clear $5,000
|12 months
|$417
|15 months
|$333
|18 months
|$278
|21 months
|$238
It's really important to consider your monthly budget when building a payoff plan. A 12-month 0% intro APR window means you'd need to pay roughly $417 a month to fully clear the balance and pay no interest. With a 21-month offer, that same $5,000 drops to around $238 per month.
The bigger the balance, the more those extra months matter.
One of the longest intro APR offers right now
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) won Motley Fool Money's award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card in 2026. It's the card I recommend most to people stuck in high-interest credit card debt.
Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after. There is balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5.
You won't earn points or cash back, and that's fine. The sole focus is killing interest while you knock the balance down.
Just make sure you move your balance over quickly. The intro APR clock starts when you open the card, not when you transfer. Drag your feet, and you burn interest-free months before your debt ever lands.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Other factors to consider
If you're comparing cards with similar 0% intro APR offers, line up the windows among the best balance transfer cards, then dig into the details below.
Check these before you apply.
- Issuer: You can't transfer a balance between two cards from the same bank. So if your debt sits on a Bank of America card, you'd need a different issuer like Wells Fargo to move it.
- Transfer fee: Most balance transfer cards charge a one-time fee to move your debt. That fee can eat into the savings, so weigh it against the interest you'd skip.
- Rewards: If you have a small balance that you can clear inside six to 12 months, you might not need a long 0% intro APR window. In that case, a card that also earns rewards can be worth it to keep and use long term.
Most balance transfer cards require good to excellent credit in order to be approved. So if you've got a FICO® Score in the high 600s, you're in the range.
FAQs
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Typical balance transfer fees are between 3% and 5% of your transferred amount. On a $5,000 balance, that means about $150 to $250 in fees. Even with the fee, skipping months of interest usually means much bigger net savings.
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When a 0% intro APR period ends, the card's regular APR kicks in on whatever balance is left. This is why it's best to focus on paying as much of your balance as possible within the promo window.
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You can usually transfer multiple balances onto one card, up to its credit limit. Just get them all moved before the transfer deadline, or they won't qualify for the 0% intro APR rate.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.