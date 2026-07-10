The BankAmericard's 21-Month Intro APR Offer Is Impressive. But Is It the Right Card for You?
The BankAmericard® credit card is one of your best options if you want to save on credit card debt or a large purchase. Part of the reason why, though, is it doesn't offer any sort of rewards or notable perks.
Its intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers is one of the longest offers on the market. If paying down debt interest-free is your priority, this card delivers. But it's not the right fit for everyone.
Here's how to know if the BankAmericard is right for you.
How the BankAmericard's intro APR actually works
The BankAmericard offers 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
The card has no annual fee and no penalty APR, so nothing eats into what you're saving. Considering the balance transfer fee of 5% of the amount of each transaction, a $5,000 transfer would cost $250 upfront.
That's one of the longest intro APR periods available today. The average credit card interest rate is about 21% APR, according to Motley Fool Money research, so skipping interest for nearly two years can save real money if you're carrying a balance. Just don't miss the 60-day transfer window, or you'll pay full price from the start.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
14.99% - 25.99% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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No rewards program, no welcome bonus -- and that's exactly the point. The BankAmericard® Credit Card is built for one thing: giving you the longest possible runway to pay down debt interest-free. At 21 billing cycles of 0% intro APR for both purchases and balance transfers made within the first 60 days (a 14.99% - 25.99% variable APR applies after), it's one of the longest intro periods out there. No annual fee means nothing eating into your savings while you chip away at what you owe. If you want rewards, look elsewhere. If you want time, this is a great option.Read Full Review
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- No annual fee
- No penalty APR
- Great 0% intro APR offer
- No rewards
- Balance transfer fee
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- New! 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- No annual fee.
- No penalty APR. Paying late won't automatically raise your interest rate (APR). Other account pricing and terms apply.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Here's how much you could save with the BankAmericard
Skipping interest for 21 billing cycles can save you hundreds or thousands of dollars, depending on how big your balance transfer is.
Say you transfer a $6,000 balance from a card charging 21% APR. Over 21 months at 0% APR, you're avoiding roughly $1,220 in interest -- subtract the $300 balance transfer fee, and you're saving about $920.
All you'd have to do is split that $6,300 (original balance plus transfer fee) into 21 equal payments of about $300 a month. If you pay it off before your intro period ends, you're home free.
But that math only works if you actually stay disciplined and pay your balance. Carry a balance past 21 billing cycles, and the BankAmericard's 14.99% - 25.99% (Variable) APR will apply to whatever's left, wiping out a chunk of your savings.
Who should (and shouldn't) get the BankAmericard?
As mentioned, the BankAmericard doesn't earn cash back, points, or miles on anything you buy. Bank of America built this card for one job: giving you as much interest-free time as possible. If you want a card that earns rewards and can help pay off debt, you'll want to look elsewhere.
That tradeoff is intentional, though -- and for my money, it's an easy one to make if saving on debt is your goal. If you need as long of a runway as possible, a rewards card with a shorter intro APR window probably won't be worth it.
So yes, the BankAmericard isn't the right fit if you plan to keep using it for everyday spending after your intro period ends. If that's the case, look for a top balance transfer card that also offers rewards on new spending. But if you need a full 21 billing cycles to save on debt, purchases and more, it's the perfect fit.
Want to compare all your options first? Check out our list of the best 0% intro APR cards available now.
FAQs
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Applying for the BankAmericard triggers a hard inquiry, which can temporarily lower your credit score by a few points. But that dip typically fades within a few months, especially if you keep making on-time payments.
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The BankAmericard typically requires good to excellent credit, which we estimate as a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. Approval isn't guaranteed at any score, since issuers also weigh income and existing debt.
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No, the intro APR only applies to purchases and qualifying balance transfers, not cash advances.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.