The BankAmericard's 21-Month Intro APR Offer Is Impressive. But Is It the Right Card for You?

The BankAmericard® credit card is one of your best options if you want to save on credit card debt or a large purchase. Part of the reason why, though, is it doesn't offer any sort of rewards or notable perks.

Its intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers is one of the longest offers on the market. If paying down debt interest-free is your priority, this card delivers. But it's not the right fit for everyone.

Here's how to know if the BankAmericard is right for you.

How the BankAmericard's intro APR actually works

The BankAmericard offers 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

The card has no annual fee and no penalty APR, so nothing eats into what you're saving. Considering the balance transfer fee of 5% of the amount of each transaction, a $5,000 transfer would cost $250 upfront.

That's one of the longest intro APR periods available today. The average credit card interest rate is about 21% APR, according to Motley Fool Money research, so skipping interest for nearly two years can save real money if you're carrying a balance. Just don't miss the 60-day transfer window, or you'll pay full price from the start.