The Best Balance Transfer Card for You Depends on This One Number
The average credit card balance now runs about $6,610, according to Motley Fool Money research. At today's rates, that's over $1,300 a year in interest doing nothing but padding the bank.
A balance transfer shuts that meter off, moving your debt to a 0% intro APR card. And during that promo window, every dollar you pay hits the balance -- not interest.
But the best card for you isn't about perks. It comes down to one number: how many months it takes you to comfortably pay your balance down. The goal is to find a 0% intro APR window that outlasts that plan, and you're golden
Start with one number: how many months you need to be debt-free
Start by taking your entire debt balance, and dividing it by what you can realistically pay each month. That's how many months of 0% intro APR you ideally need.
For example, let's say you have $6,000 in credit card debt. And let's assume you can make payments of about $350 per month towards the balance. If you are inside a 0% intro APR window, you could clear that balance in a little over 17 months ($6,000 divided by $350).
Once you know your number, you're not shopping for the "best" card. You're shopping for the one that gives you enough time, and fits your budget.
If you need about 18 months, get a card that pays you back
If your number lands around 18 months, the Citi Double Cash® Card is the one I'd point you to. It gives you a chance to wipe out your balance, interest free, if you clear your full balance inside the promo window.
You'll get: 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers. An 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies after.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Here's what sets it apart from other balance transfer cards. Once you're out of the red, you can continue to use it as an everyday rewards card. It has one of the best flat-rate cash back rewards programs around, earning 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
Most balance transfer cards are worth canceling the day the debt's gone. This one keeps earning.
If you need more, go for the longest runway you can find
If you need the absolute maximum interest-free runway, two cards stand out. The first is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), which earned our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award for 2026.
You'll get: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is also a winner for large balances, and took home our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award for 2026. You get that same long intro APR offer on balance transfers, plus a lighter intro transfer fee. The trade-off is a shorter intro APR window on new purchases.
You'll get: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) applies after. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
If your budget can't realistically clear the debt inside two years, go for the longest 0% intro APR window you can find. Worst case, you buy yourself a shot at a second transfer when the first offer runs out -- though that's a backup plan, not a guarantee.
When a balance transfer isn't enough, get real help
A balance transfer isn't a fix-all solution. Most require good to excellent credit to qualify for, and some debt piles are extremely overwhelming.
That's where a nonprofit credit counselor comes in handy. Agencies in the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) network can review your whole picture for little or no cost. Many can set up a debt management plan that lowers your rate and rolls everything into one payment.
Money Management International (MMI) is another organization I trust. You can book a free counseling session, walk through your budget with a real person, and leave with a plan instead of a pit in your stomach.
If your credit's in good shape and the numbers do work, that's the moment to line up your options -- compare the best balance transfer credit cards and grab the offer that clears your balance.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.