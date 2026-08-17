The Best Balance Transfer Card for You Depends on This One Number

The average credit card balance now runs about $6,610, according to Motley Fool Money research. At today's rates, that's over $1,300 a year in interest doing nothing but padding the bank.

A balance transfer shuts that meter off, moving your debt to a 0% intro APR card. And during that promo window, every dollar you pay hits the balance -- not interest.

But the best card for you isn't about perks. It comes down to one number: how many months it takes you to comfortably pay your balance down. The goal is to find a 0% intro APR window that outlasts that plan, and you're golden

Start with one number: how many months you need to be debt-free

Start by taking your entire debt balance, and dividing it by what you can realistically pay each month. That's how many months of 0% intro APR you ideally need.

For example, let's say you have $6,000 in credit card debt. And let's assume you can make payments of about $350 per month towards the balance. If you are inside a 0% intro APR window, you could clear that balance in a little over 17 months ($6,000 divided by $350).

Once you know your number, you're not shopping for the "best" card. You're shopping for the one that gives you enough time, and fits your budget.

If you need about 18 months, get a card that pays you back

If your number lands around 18 months, the Citi Double Cash® Card is the one I'd point you to. It gives you a chance to wipe out your balance, interest free, if you clear your full balance inside the promo window.

You'll get: 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers. An 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies after.