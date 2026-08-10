Best Balance Transfer Cards This Week, August 10, 2026: Up to 21 Months to Break Free Starts Today
Interest near 21% makes debt feel impossible to shake. Your payments keep disappearing into charges instead of actually reducing what you owe.
A balance transfer card changes that math. With 0% intro APR for as long as 21 months, every single payment goes where it should -- straight to your debt. No annual fee in the picture, and some cards reward you with cash back too. It's nearly two years of breathing room to finally get ahead.
If you're ready to use that window to escape, here are the best balance transfer cards to look at this week.
Top balance transfer credit cards this week
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
14.99% - 25.99% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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No rewards program, no welcome bonus -- and that's exactly the point. The BankAmericard® Credit Card is built for one thing: giving you the longest possible runway to pay down debt interest-free. At 21 billing cycles of 0% intro APR for both purchases and balance transfers made within the first 60 days (a 14.99% - 25.99% variable APR applies after), it's one of the longest intro periods out there. No annual fee means nothing eating into your savings while you chip away at what you owe. If you want rewards, look elsewhere. If you want time, this is a great option.Read Full Review
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- No annual fee
- No penalty APR
- Great 0% intro APR offer
- No rewards
- Balance transfer fee
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- 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- No annual fee.
- No penalty APR. Paying late won't automatically raise your interest rate (APR). Other account pricing and terms apply.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 18 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This is one of our favorite cards for managing debt or upcoming expenses. It offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on both balance transfers and purchases, plus a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combination gives you meaningful flexibility to pay down debt or spread out costs without interest. Just note that it doesn’t offer rewards once the intro period ends.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 18 months from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- $0 liability on unauthorized charges.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
What to know before you apply
Balance transfer cards can be powerful -- but only when you use them the right way. A little planning up front can make a big difference.
Your credit profile matters
Most balance transfer cards are aimed at people with good credit. A FICO® Score of about 670 or higher improves your chances, but it's not the only factor. Issuers also look at income, existing balances, and overall credit habits.
Know your payoff window
That 0% intro APR won't last forever. When it ends, any remaining balance usually starts accruing interest at a high regular rate. To stay ahead:
- Pick a card with an intro period long enough to realistically pay off your balance
- Set a monthly payment target that clears the debt before interest kicks in
- Avoid piling on new purchases that make repayment harder
Transfers must be between different banks
You can't move debt within the same issuer. For example, a Chase balance can't be transferred to another Chase card. Balance transfers are designed to bring debt to a new bank, not reshuffle it.
Missed payments can undo the savings
Even during a 0% period, minimum payments are required. Skip one, and you could lose your promo APR and jump straight to the regular rate. Autopay can be a simple way to stay on track.
Ready to break free from interest?
The right balance transfer card can save you hundreds -- or even thousands -- in interest over time. If paying down debt is part of your 2026 game plan, you've still got time to act. Start with our top picks above or explore more balance transfer options to find the right fit.
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Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for long 0% intro APR
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Intro: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular: 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for long 0% intro APR
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Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular: 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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BankAmericard® credit card
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Intro: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular: 14.99% - 25.99% (Variable)
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Citi Simplicity® Card
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for balance transfers
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Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 18 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular: 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for balance transfers
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Chase Freedom Unlimited®
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Good
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Best for cash back
|Earn $200 cash back Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
|1.5% - 5% cash back Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
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Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular: 18.24% - 27.74% Variable
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for cash back
FAQs
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You move existing credit card debt to a new card that offers 0% intro APR, usually for 12 to 21 months. During that time, you pay no interest on the transferred balance, so your payments go directly toward reducing what you owe.
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Most balance transfer cards charge a one-time fee of 3% to 5% of the amount you transfer. However, you can still save significantly on interest if you pay down the balance during the 0% intro period.
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The card's regular APR kicks in on any remaining balance, which is typically around 20%. That's why it's important to pay off as much as possible before the promotional period expires.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.