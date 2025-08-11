The Best Balance Transfer Cards This Week, August 11, 2025: Say Goodbye to Interest for 2 Years

If you need time to catch up or want a clean start, here are the top balance transfer cards this week.

A good balance transfer card can change that. Many offer 0% intro APR for up to two years, no annual fee, and even cash back on new purchases. That means more of your money goes toward the balance -- not the bank.

Paying down credit card debt is tough when interest keeps piling up. With rates now around 21% on average, it can feel like you're running in place.

Unlike a lot of balance transfer cards that focus only on debt payoff, the Citi Double Cash® Card also rewards you for your spending. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.

The Citi Double Cash® Card offers a long 0% intro APR period of 18 months on Balance Transfers. At the end of the intro period a go-to 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies.

This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

The U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card offers an industry-leading 24 billing cycles of 0% intro APR for both balance transfers and purchases. It also pays 4% cash back on some travel purchases -- though if you really want travel rewards, you're better off upgrading to a top travel card after you've paid off your balance.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 17.74% - 28.74%.

However, it pays 2% cash back on gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, so it's worth keeping after the intro period ends. It also has a low 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*.

The Discover it® Chrome card has a shorter 0% intro APR period of 18 months for balance transfers and 6 months for purchases. (A go-to 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro periods.)

The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.

Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card ( rates and fees ) stands out for its long 0% intro APR period of 21 months from account opening for purchases and qualifying balance transfers. It's best for people who are serious about paying off debt -- not for people who are looking for a lifelong rewards card.

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible intro APR. The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases, this card is hard to beat.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

What to know before you apply

A balance transfer card can give you some breathing room -- and help you get rid of debt faster -- if you use it the right way. Before you apply, here's what to keep in mind:

Pick a card with enough time to pay it off

The 0% APR clock starts ticking the moment your transfer is complete. Once the intro period ends, the remaining balance will jump to the card's regular APR -- often 20% or higher. To stay ahead:

Choose a card with a 0% window long enough to clear your debt

Make a monthly plan and stick to it

Hold off on new purchases until your old balance is gone

Your credit score plays a big role

Most balance transfer offers target people with good or excellent credit -- usually a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. But lenders also look at your income and other debts, so a slightly lower score doesn't always mean a "no."

You can't move balances between cards from the same bank

Got a Chase card? You can't transfer its balance to another Chase card. Issuers offer balance transfers to bring in new customers, not shuffle debt around in-house.

One late payment can ruin the deal

A 0% intro APR isn't a free pass to skip payments. Miss even one due date and your promo rate could vanish, replaced by the standard or even penalty APR. Auto-pay can be your best friend here.

Time to breathe easier

Done right, a balance transfer card can save you serious money and speed up your debt payoff. With interest rates still sky-high, now's a smart time to make your move. Check out this week's best picks above -- or explore more great balance transfer card options here.



