The Best Balance Transfer Cards This Week, August 18, 2025: 0% APR for up to 24 Months

If you're ready to catch up -- or just want a clean slate -- here are the best balance transfer offers this week.

That's where a balance transfer card can help. With 0% intro APR for up to two years, no annual fee, and sometimes even cash back, these cards give you space to breathe and a real chance to make progress.

High interest rates make it hard to get ahead. At nearly 21% on average, credit card APRs can eat up your payments fast and keep you stuck in debt.

However, it pays 2% cash back on gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, so it's worth keeping after the intro period ends. It also has a low 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*.

The Discover it® Chrome card has a shorter 0% intro APR period of 18 months for balance transfers and 6 months for purchases. (A go-to 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro periods.)

The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.

Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year! There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards.

2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

The U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card offers an industry-leading 24 billing cycles of 0% intro APR for both balance transfers and purchases. It also pays 4% cash back on some travel purchases -- though if you really want travel rewards, you're better off upgrading to a top travel card after you've paid off your balance.

U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card is unavailable on Motley Fool Money. All information was collected independently and not reviewed for accuracy or provided by the credit card issuer. Some items may be out of date.

4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.

For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 17.74% - 28.74%.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

This card's primary focus is debt payoff, but it does offer a couple other perks. Get free access to your FICO® Score and special access to purchase event tickets with Citi Entertainment®. Like all the best balance transfer cards, this card has a $0 annual fee.

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card offers a long 0% intro APR period of 21 months on Balance Transfers. At the end of the intro period a go-to 17.24% - 27.99% (Variable) APR applies.

This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee , making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card ( rates and fees ) stands out for its long 0% intro APR period of 21 months from account opening for purchases and qualifying balance transfers. It's best for people who are serious about paying off debt -- not for people who are looking for a lifelong rewards card.

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible intro APR. The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases, this card is hard to beat.

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

What to know before you apply for a balance transfer card

A balance transfer card is a fantastic debt payoff tool -- if you understand how it works. Here are some important things to know before you apply.

Most balance transfer cards require a FICO® Score around 670 or higher

People with "good" or "excellent" credit have much higher odds of being approved for a balance transfer card. However, card issuers also consider your income and other debts, and those can help make up for a lower credit score.

It's best to pay off your balance before the 0% intro APR period ends

Once the intro period ends, any outstanding balance will be charged the card's standard APR (usually about 18% or higher).

Make sure you:

Make a plan to pay off the full balance on schedule

Choose a balance transfer card that gives you enough time to do so

Avoid making new purchases until the transferred balance is paid off

You can't transfer credit card debt to another card from the same company

If you have a Chase card, you can't transfer its balance to a new Chase card. Credit card issuers use balance transfers to bring in new customers.

Late payments can end the 0% intro APR early

Remember: 0% intro APR does not mean $0 payments. If you don't make at least the minimum payment on time each month, your issuer may cancel your 0% intro APR offer early and charge you the standard rate.

Ready to crush your debt? Get started now

A balance transfer card can save you a huge sum of money and help you improve your credit score fast. If a balance transfer makes sense for you, then don't wait to save money and get rid of debt. Apply for one of the cards above or check out more of our favorite balance transfer cards here.



