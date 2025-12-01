Best Balance Transfer Cards This Week, Dec. 1, 2025: Breathe Easier With up to 2 Years of 0% APR

If you want a little breathing room as the season ramps up, here are the best balance transfer cards this week.

A balance transfer card can help you get some control back. Many come with up to two years of 0% intro APR, no annual fee, and even cash back on new purchases. That break from interest gives you space to catch up instead of watching your balance balloon.

Holiday spending has a way of creeping up fast, and when credit card rates are hovering around 21%, even a small balance can grow quickly. It's no surprise many people feel like they're falling behind this time of year.

One place where this card shines is with ongoing rewards. You'll earn 2% cash back on gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, so it's worth keeping after the intro period ends.

The Discover it® Chrome card has a shorter 0% intro APR period of 18 months for balance transfers and 6 months for purchases. (A go-to 17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro periods.) But it also has a low 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*.

The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.

Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

This card's primary focus is debt payoff, but it does offer a couple other perks. Get free access to your FICO® Score and special access to purchase event tickets with Citi Entertainment®. Like all the best balance transfer cards, this card has a $0 annual fee.

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card offers a long 0% intro APR period of 21 months on Balance Transfers. At the end of the intro period a go-to 16.74% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies.

This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee , making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

The U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card offers an industry-leading 24 billing cycles of 0% intro APR for both balance transfers and purchases. It also pays 4% cash back on some travel purchases -- though if you really want travel rewards, you're better off upgrading to a top travel card after you've paid off your balance.

U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card is unavailable on Motley Fool Money. All information was collected independently and not reviewed for accuracy or provided by the credit card issuer. Some items may be out of date.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 17.74% - 28.74%.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

This card promises no late fees, no penalty rate, and no annual fee... ever!

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). Note that this intro balance transfer fee is lower than the 5% that many cards charge right from the start.

The Citi Simplicity® Card offers a long 0% intro APR period of 21 months on Balance Transfers (12 months on Purchases). At the end of the intro period a go-to 17.74% - 28.49% (Variable) APR applies.

This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

It's best for people who are serious about paying off debt -- not for people who are looking for a lifelong rewards card.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card ( rates and fees ) stands out for its long 0% intro APR period of 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening for purchases. (A 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period.)

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

What to know before you apply for a balance transfer card

A balance transfer card can give you the breathing room you need to get out of debt faster -- but only if you understand how it works. Here's what to know before applying:

Your credit score matters

Most 0% intro APR balance transfer offers are aimed at people with good to excellent credit -- typically a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. Still, your income, existing debts, and overall financial profile also play a role, so a slightly lower score doesn't always mean a denial.

Make sure the 0% window is long enough

These offers don't last forever. Once the intro period ends, any remaining balance will start racking up interest -- usually at a rate over 20%. To make the most of the offer:

Choose a card that gives you enough time to pay off your balance

Set a monthly payoff plan to stay on track

Try not to add new purchases until your transferred debt is gone

Transfers don't work between cards from the same bank

If you have a balance on a Citi card, you won't be able to move it to a new Citi offer. Card issuers only allow transfers from competing banks -- it's how they bring in new customers.

Missing a payment can cancel your 0% rate

A 0% intro APR doesn't mean you can skip payments. If you're late -- even once -- you could lose the promo rate and get hit with the standard or penalty APR instead. Set up auto-pay if you need help staying on top of due dates.

Take control of your debt

Used wisely, a balance transfer card can be a powerful step toward financial freedom. With interest rates still sky-high, and the holiday gift-buying season fully underway, there's never been a better time to press pause on interest and make real progress. Apply for one of this week's top picks -- or browse more great balance transfer offers here.



