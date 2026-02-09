Best Balance Transfer Cards This Week, Feb. 9, 2026: More Time to Pay Down Debt With 0% APR

If knocking out leftover debt is still part of your early-year reset, these are the best balance transfer cards to consider this week.

A balance transfer card can help you change that. Many of the best offers right now come with long 0% intro APR periods, often close to two years, plus no annual fee and sometimes even cash back on new purchases. That extra runway can make a real difference when you're trying to get balances down.

By now, the holiday charges are fully settled in. And with credit card APRs still sitting around 21%, even steady payments can feel like they're going nowhere.

U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card is unavailable on Motley Fool Money. All information was collected independently and not reviewed for accuracy or provided by the credit card issuer. Some items may be out of date.

4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.

For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 16.99% - 27.99%.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.

Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year! There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards.

2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee , making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

What to know before you apply

Balance transfer cards can be incredibly useful -- but only if you know the rules going in. Here are a few key things to keep in mind before you apply.

Good credit improves your odds

Most balance transfer cards are designed for borrowers with good credit. A FICO® Score around 670 or higher usually gives you the best shot. That said, issuers also look at income, existing debt, and your full credit profile, so approval isn't based on your score alone.

Have a payoff plan before the promo ends

The 0% intro APR doesn't last forever. Once it ends, any remaining balance typically starts accruing interest at a high regular APR. To get the most value:

Choose a card with a long enough intro period to realistically pay off your debt

Set monthly payment goals that clear the balance before interest kicks in

Be cautious about adding new purchases that slow your progress

You can't move debt within the same bank

Balance transfers only work between different issuers. For example, you can't transfer a balance from one Chase card to another Chase card. The goal is to bring debt to a new lender -- not shuffle it internally.

Late payments can cancel your promo rate

Even with 0% interest, minimum payments are still required. Miss one, and you could lose your intro APR and be bumped to the regular rate -- or worse. Setting up autopay can help protect your savings.

Ready to erase that leftover holiday debt?

The right balance transfer card can save you hundreds -- sometimes thousands -- in interest. If paying down debt is part of your 2026 reset, now's a solid time to get started. Check out our top picks above or browse more balance transfer options to find the best fit.



