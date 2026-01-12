Best Balance Transfer Cards This Week, Jan. 12, 2026: Put Interest on Pause and Catch Up

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Best for long 0% intro APR N/A N/A Intro: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular: 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR

Citi Simplicity® Card Apply Now for Citi Simplicity® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees

Best for balance transfers N/A N/A Intro: Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers Regular: 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees

N/A N/A Intro: Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers Regular: 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)

