Best Balance Transfer Cards This Week, Jan. 19, 2026: Leftover Holiday Debt, Zero Interest
Once the holidays are over, the bills don't magically disappear. January tends to shine a light on what's left behind -- and with credit card APRs hovering near 21%, balances can grow faster than you expect.
That's where a balance transfer card can help. Many offer 0% intro APR for close to two years, no annual fee, and sometimes even cash back on new purchases. That pause on interest gives you something valuable: space to make real progress instead of watching interest undo your payments.
If paying down leftover holiday debt is part of your reset this year, here are the best balance transfer cards to look at right now.
Top balance transfer credit cards this week
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 16.99% - 27.99%.
Purchases: 0%, 24 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: 0%, 24 billing cycles
Regular APR
16.99% - 27.99% (Variable)
Rewards 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.
4% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
-
-
- For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 16.99% - 27.99%.
- Enjoy great benefits with no annual fee.
- 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.
- Earn a $20 annual statement credit for 11 consecutive months of purchases.
- Get an opportunity to set up a 3-month $0 ExtendPay Plan offer each calendar year after the new account 0% introductory purchase APR offer has expired.
- Get up to $600 reimbursed if your cell phone is stolen or damaged when you pay your monthly cellular bill with your card.
- Stay aware of your credit score to help keep your finances safe. Enroll in the mobile app and online banking to view your score at anytime.
- Get your cash back directly deposited into your U.S. Bank checking or savings account, as a statement credit, a rewards card and more.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee, making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- High balance transfer fee
-
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
- With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don’t come with a yearly charge.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 6 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months
Regular APR
17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR
Rewards 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically
1% - 2% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.
-
- Welcome bonus offer
- Gas and restaurants rewards
- 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- Low cash back rates
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
- Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- No annual fee.
- Terms and conditions apply.
What to know before applying for a balance transfer card
Balance transfer cards can be powerful tools to get out of debt -- if you know how to use them. Before you apply, here are some key things to keep in mind:
Good credit helps your chances
Most balance transfer cards are geared toward applicants with a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. That said, card issuers also consider your income, debt levels, and overall credit profile -- so even with a lower score, you may still qualify.
Pay off your balance before the 0% intro APR ends
The interest-free window is limited. Once it's over, any remaining balance will start accruing interest at the card's regular APR -- often over 20%. To make the most of your transfer:
- Pick a card with a 0% intro APR period long enough to pay down your debt
- Create a plan to pay off the full balance within that time
- Avoid new purchases that might make repayment harder
You can't transfer balances between cards from the same issuer
Planning to move a Chase balance to another Chase card? That won't work. Banks offer balance transfers to attract new customers, not move debt between their own cards.
Late payments can kill your 0% intro APR
Even though you're not paying interest, you still have to make your minimum monthly payments. Missing one could cancel your promo rate and trigger the regular APR (or even a penalty APR) -- potentially wiping out your savings.
Ready for a fresh start in 2026?
With the right balance transfer card, you could save hundreds -- or even thousands -- on interest. If you're serious about tackling your debt, now's a great time to take action. Apply for one of the top picks on this page or explore even more balance transfer options here.
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
FAQs
-
Choose a card with a 0% intro APR period long enough to clear your debt. Make a monthly payoff plan and avoid new purchases until your old balance is repaid.
-
Most balance transfer cards charge a fee of 3% to 5% of the amount transferred. For example, moving $5,000 to a new card could cost $150 to $250. Even with the fee, you'll likely save more in interest if you pay off your balance during the 0% intro period.
-
With average credit card rates around 21%, moving your balance to a 0% intro APR card could save you hundreds (or even thousands) in interest over time and help you pay off the debt much sooner.
