Best Balance Transfer Cards This Week, May 11, 2026: Turn the Tables on High Interest

Published on May 11, 2026

James McClenathen

By: James McClenathen

Editorial Strategist

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. Citi is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money.

High interest doesn't play fair. You send in your payment, rates near 21% take their cut, and you're left wondering why your balance won't move.

That's where a balance transfer card steps in to change the game. You get 0% intro APR stretching as far as two years, which means your money goes exactly where it should -- toward wiping out debt. No annual fee slowing you down, and some cards even give you cash back while you're at it. It's the reset that turns frustration into real momentum.

If you're done letting interest call the shots, here are the best balance transfer cards to grab this week.

Top balance transfer credit cards this week

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

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Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

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Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases

Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers

Regular APR

16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.

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    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Free credit score monitoring
    • No rewards
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
    • There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
    • No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
    • Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
    • Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

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On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

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Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

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Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

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    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protection
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • No rewards program
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
    • Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.

Chase Slate®

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Chase Slate®
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Chase Slate®

On Chase's Secure Website.

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Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months

Regular APR

18.24% - 28.24% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. N/A

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter

0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers

  • A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.

    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Free credit score monitoring
    • No rewards
    • 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
    • No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
    • Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
    • Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
    • Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
    • Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
    • Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
    • Member FDIC

Chase Freedom Flex®

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On Chase's Secure Website.

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Chase Freedom Flex®
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Flex®

On Chase's Secure Website.

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Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular APR

18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.

5% cash back offer

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!

$200 bonus

  • We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest $200 welcome bonuses to qualify for. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.

    Read Full Review
    • Big sign-up bonus
    • Lucrative cash back program
    • Long 0% intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Purchase and travel protections
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
    • 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
    • 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
    • 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
    • No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
    • 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
    • No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
    • Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
    • Member FDIC

U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card

U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 16.99% - 27.99%.

Purchases: 0%, 24 billing cycles

Balance Transfers: 0%, 24 billing cycles

Regular APR

16.99% - 27.99% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.

4% cash back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

    • For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 16.99% - 27.99%.
    • Enjoy great benefits with no annual fee.
    • 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.
    • Earn a $20 annual statement credit for 11 consecutive months of purchases.
    • Get an opportunity to set up a 3-month $0 ExtendPay Plan offer each calendar year after the new account 0% introductory purchase APR offer has expired.
    • Get up to $600 reimbursed if your cell phone is stolen or damaged when you pay your monthly cellular bill with your card.
    • Stay aware of your credit score to help keep your finances safe. Enroll in the mobile app and online banking to view your score at anytime.
    • Get your cash back directly deposited into your U.S. Bank checking or savings account, as a statement credit, a rewards card and more.
U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card is unavailable on Motley Fool Money. All information was collected independently and not reviewed for accuracy or provided by the credit card issuer. Some items may be out of date.

What to know before you apply for a balance transfer card

A balance transfer card is a fantastic debt payoff tool -- if you understand how it works. Here are some important things to know before you apply.

Most balance transfer cards require a FICO® Score around 670 or higher

People with "good" or "excellent" credit have much higher odds of being approved for a balance transfer card. However, card issuers also consider your income and other debts, and those can help make up for a lower credit score.

It's best to pay off your balance before the 0% intro APR period ends

Once the intro period ends, any outstanding balance will be charged the card's standard APR (usually about 18% or higher).

Make sure you:

  • Make a plan to pay off the full balance on schedule
  • Choose a balance transfer card that gives you enough time to do so
  • Avoid making new purchases until the transferred balance is paid off

You can't transfer credit card debt to another card from the same company

If you have a Chase card, you can't transfer its balance to a new Chase card. Credit card issuers use balance transfers to bring in new customers, not to move debt around on their own cards.

Late payments can end the 0% intro APR early

Remember: 0% intro APR does not mean $0 payments. If you don't make at least the minimum payment on time each month, your issuer may cancel your 0% intro APR offer early and charge you the standard rate.

Ready to take back control?

A balance transfer card can save you a huge sum of money and help you improve your credit score fast. If a balance transfer makes sense for you, then don't wait to save money and get rid of debt. Apply for one of the cards featured here or click here to check out more of our favorite balance transfer cards.

Offer Our Rating Welcome Offer Rewards Program APR Our Rating
Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
N/A N/A

Intro:

Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases

Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers

Regular: 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for long 0% intro APR
 N/A N/A

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular: 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for long 0% intro APR
Apply Now for Chase Slate®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter N/A Circle with letter I in it. N/A

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months

Regular: 18.24% - 28.24% Variable

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Flex®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
$200 bonus Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening! 5% cash back offer Circle with letter I in it. 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular: 18.24% - 27.74% Variable

4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor

FAQs

  • The card's regular APR kicks in on any remaining balance, which is typically around 20%. That's why it's important to pay off as much as possible before the promotional period expires.

  • You move existing credit card debt to a new card that offers 0% intro APR, usually for 12 to 21 months. During that time, you pay no interest on the transferred balance, so your payments go directly toward reducing what you owe.

  • Most balance transfer cards charge a one-time fee of 3% to 5% of the amount you transfer. However, you can still save significantly on interest if you pay down the balance during the 0% intro period.

Our Research Expert

James McClenathen
James McClenathen icon-button-linkedin-2x

James McClenathen is a full-time Managing Editor and Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, overseeing the production and quality of editorial content while also writing about credit cards, investing, and everyday money management. He has worked at The Motley Fool since 2012 and brings extensive experience as an editor, reporter, and finance expert. A graduate of the University of Michigan, James has spent more than a decade of his career helping readers make smarter financial decisions.