Best Balance Transfer Cards This Week, May 18, 2026: Make Every Payment Count
Debt feels impossible when interest keeps eating your progress. With credit card APRs hovering near 21%, you're paying hard but getting nowhere fast.
A balance transfer card gives you the edge you need. With 0% intro APR for up to two years, every payment actually chips away at what you owe instead of lining someone else's pocket. No annual fee to stress about, and some cards hand you cash back too. It's breathing room that turns endless into manageable.
If you're ready to stop spinning and start winning, these are the best balance transfer cards to check out this week.
Top balance transfer credit cards this week
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
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A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
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- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
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= Best
= Excellent
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= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 18 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This is one of our favorite cards for managing debt or upcoming expenses. It offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on both balance transfers and purchases, plus a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combination gives you meaningful flexibility to pay down debt or spread out costs without interest. Just note that it doesn’t offer rewards once the intro period ends.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 18 months from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- $0 liability on unauthorized charges.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% cash back on purchases for the first year from account opening, with no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn. Thereafter, you’ll earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with no expiration on rewards as long as your account remains open.
1.5%-2% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This is a solid pick for one-card wallet seekers who want a straightforward, unlimited cash back card – plus a strong $200 bonus & Intro APR offer. It’s a particularly good fit for Bank of America Preferred Rewards members, who can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase, depending on your tier. (The Preferred Rewards bonus does not apply to the .5% first-year bonus.)
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- Unlimited cash back
- Sign-up bonus
- No annual fee
- Great intro APR offer
- No bonus categories
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 2% cash back on purchases for the first year from account opening, with no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn.
- Thereafter, you’ll earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with no expiration on rewards as long as your account remains open.
- No annual fee.
- Select your card design option when you apply – the Unlimited Cash Rewards design, or the limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026™ design.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 16.99% - 27.99%.
Purchases: 0%, 24 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: 0%, 24 billing cycles
Regular APR
16.99% - 27.99% (Variable)
Rewards 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.
4% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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- For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 16.99% - 27.99%.
- Enjoy great benefits with no annual fee.
- 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.
- Earn a $20 annual statement credit for 11 consecutive months of purchases.
- Get an opportunity to set up a 3-month $0 ExtendPay Plan offer each calendar year after the new account 0% introductory purchase APR offer has expired.
- Get up to $600 reimbursed if your cell phone is stolen or damaged when you pay your monthly cellular bill with your card.
- Stay aware of your credit score to help keep your finances safe. Enroll in the mobile app and online banking to view your score at anytime.
- Get your cash back directly deposited into your U.S. Bank checking or savings account, as a statement credit, a rewards card and more.
What to know before you apply
A balance transfer card can give you some breathing room -- and help you get rid of debt faster -- if you use it the right way. Before you apply, here's what to keep in mind:
Pick a card with enough time to pay it off
The 0% APR clock starts ticking the moment your transfer is complete. Once the intro period ends, the remaining balance will jump to the card's regular APR -- often 20% or higher. To stay ahead:
- Choose a card with a 0% window long enough to clear your debt
- Make a monthly plan and stick to it
- Hold off on new purchases until your old balance is gone
Your credit score plays a big role
Most balance transfer offers target people with good or excellent credit -- usually a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. But lenders also look at your income and other debts, so a slightly lower score doesn't always mean a "no."
You can't move balances between cards from the same bank
Want to erase your balance from a Chase card? You can't transfer its balance to another Chase card. Issuers offer balance transfers to bring in new customers, not shuffle debt around in-house.
One late payment can ruin the deal
A 0% intro APR isn't a free pass to skip payments. Miss even one due date and your promo rate could vanish, replaced by the standard or even penalty APR. Auto-pay can be your best friend here.
Stop spinning your wheels
Done right, a balance transfer card can save you serious money and speed up your debt payoff. With interest rates still sky-high, now's a smart time to make your move. Check out this week's best picks above -- or explore more great balance transfer card options here.
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
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Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular: 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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Chase Slate®
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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= Poor
|0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
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Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular: 18.24% - 28.24% Variable
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Poor
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Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for long 0% intro APR
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Intro: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular: 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for long 0% intro APR
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Citi Simplicity® Card
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for balance transfers
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Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 18 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular: 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
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= Poor
Best for balance transfers
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Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card
Apply Now for Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|$200 cash back $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
|1.5%-2% cash back Earn 2% cash back on purchases for the first year from account opening, with no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn. Thereafter, you’ll earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with no expiration on rewards as long as your account remains open.
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Intro: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular: 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
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= Fair
= Poor
FAQs
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You move existing credit card debt to a new card that offers 0% intro APR, usually for 12 to 21 months. During that time, you pay no interest on the transferred balance, so your payments go directly toward reducing what you owe.
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Most balance transfer cards charge a one-time fee of 3% to 5% of the amount you transfer. However, you can still save significantly on interest if you pay down the balance during the 0% intro period.
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The card's regular APR kicks in on any remaining balance, which is typically around 20%. That's why it's important to pay off as much as possible before the promotional period expires.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Target, U.S. Bancorp, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.