Best Balance Transfer Cards This Week, May 25, 2026: Break the Interest Cycle
Watching your balance refuse to budge is exhausting. Interest near 21% makes sure your payments barely scratch the surface, no matter how committed you are.
That's exactly why a balance transfer card matters. You get up to two years at 0% intro APR, so your payments finally tackle the debt head-on instead of feeding interest charges. No annual fee dragging you backward, and some cards even reward you with cash back. It's the kind of break that makes real progress feel possible again.
If you're done being stuck in the same spot, here are the best balance transfer cards to apply for this week.
Top balance transfer credit cards this week
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
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A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
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- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
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= Best
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 6 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months
Regular APR
17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR
Rewards 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically
1% - 2% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
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The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.
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- Welcome bonus offer
- Gas and restaurants rewards
- 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- Low cash back rates
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- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
- Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- No annual fee.
- Terms and conditions apply.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 18 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This is one of our favorite cards for managing debt or upcoming expenses. It offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on both balance transfers and purchases, plus a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combination gives you meaningful flexibility to pay down debt or spread out costs without interest. Just note that it doesn’t offer rewards once the intro period ends.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 18 months from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- $0 liability on unauthorized charges.
U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 16.99% - 27.99%.
Purchases: 0%, 24 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: 0%, 24 billing cycles
Regular APR
16.99% - 27.99% (Variable)
Rewards 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.
4% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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- For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 16.99% - 27.99%.
- Enjoy great benefits with no annual fee.
- 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.
- Earn a $20 annual statement credit for 11 consecutive months of purchases.
- Get an opportunity to set up a 3-month $0 ExtendPay Plan offer each calendar year after the new account 0% introductory purchase APR offer has expired.
- Get up to $600 reimbursed if your cell phone is stolen or damaged when you pay your monthly cellular bill with your card.
- Stay aware of your credit score to help keep your finances safe. Enroll in the mobile app and online banking to view your score at anytime.
- Get your cash back directly deposited into your U.S. Bank checking or savings account, as a statement credit, a rewards card and more.
What to know before you apply
Balance transfer cards can be incredibly useful -- but only if you know the rules going in. Here are a few key things to keep in mind before you apply.
Good credit improves your odds
Most balance transfer cards are designed for borrowers with good credit. A FICO® Score around 670 or higher usually gives you the best shot. That said, issuers also look at income, existing debt, and your full credit profile, so approval isn't based on your score alone.
Have a payoff plan before the promo ends
The 0% intro APR doesn't last forever. Once it ends, any remaining balance typically starts accruing interest at a high regular APR. To get the most value:
- Choose a card with a long enough intro period to realistically pay off your debt
- Set monthly payment goals that clear the balance before interest kicks in
- Be cautious about adding new purchases that slow your progress
You can't move debt within the same bank
Balance transfers only work between different issuers. For example, you can't transfer a balance from one Chase card to another Chase card. The goal is to bring debt to a new lender -- not shuffle it internally.
Late payments can cancel your promo rate
Even with 0% interest, minimum payments are still required. Miss one, and you could lose your intro APR and be bumped to the regular rate -- or worse. Setting up autopay can help protect your savings.
Ready to break the cycle and regain control?
The right balance transfer card can save you hundreds -- sometimes thousands -- in interest. If paying down debt is part of your 2026 reset, now's a solid time to get started. Check out our picks on this page or browse more top balance transfer options to find the best fit.
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|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
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|Our Rating
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Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for long 0% intro APR
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Intro: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular: 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for long 0% intro APR
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Chase Slate®
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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|0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
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Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular: 18.24% - 28.24% Variable
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular: 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Discover it® Chrome
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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|Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
|1% - 2% Cashback 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically
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Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 6 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months
Regular: 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Poor
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Citi Simplicity® Card
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Poor
Best for balance transfers
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Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 18 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular: 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for balance transfers
FAQs
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Most balance transfer cards charge a one-time fee of 3% to 5% of the amount you transfer. However, you can still save significantly on interest if you pay down the balance during the 0% intro period.
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The card's regular APR kicks in on any remaining balance, which is typically around 20%. That's why it's important to pay off as much as possible before the promotional period expires.
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You move existing credit card debt to a new card that offers 0% intro APR, usually for 12 to 21 months. During that time, you pay no interest on the transferred balance, so your payments go directly toward reducing what you owe.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Target, U.S. Bancorp, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.