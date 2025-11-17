The Best Balance Transfer Cards This Week, Nov. 17, 2025: Up to 2 Full Years of Interest-Free Breathing Room

With credit card APRs averaging around 21%, paying down debt can feel like running uphill -- every step forward erased by interest.

A balance transfer card can help you finally catch your breath. Many offer 0% intro APR for up to two years, no annual fee, and even cash back on new purchases. It's a simple way to press pause on interest and make real progress toward zeroing out your balance.

If you're ready for some relief, here are the best balance transfer cards this week.