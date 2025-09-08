The Best Balance Transfer Cards This Week, Sept. 8, 2025: Up to 2 Years to Pay Off Debt Interest-Free
Paying off credit card debt is tough when interest eats away at every payment. With average APRs near 21%, it can feel like you're barely moving forward.
A balance transfer card gives you a way to hit pause. Some offer 0% intro APR for up to two years, no annual fee, and even cash back -- letting you focus on wiping out debt instead of paying the bank.
If you're ready to give yourself some breathing room when it comes to debt payoff, these are the best balance transfer cards this week.
Top balance transfer credit cards
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible intro APR. The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) stands out for its long 0% intro APR period of 21 months from account opening for purchases and qualifying balance transfers. It's best for people who are serious about paying off debt -- not for people who are looking for a lifelong rewards card.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.24% - 27.99% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee, making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- High balance transfer fee
-
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.24% - 27.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
- With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don’t come with a yearly charge.
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card offers a long 0% intro APR period of 21 months on Balance Transfers. At the end of the intro period a go-to 17.24% - 27.99% (Variable) APR applies.
Balance transfer fee applies with this offer; 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum.
This card's primary focus is debt payoff, but it does offer a couple other perks. Get free access to your FICO® Score and special access to purchase event tickets with Citi Entertainment®. Like all the best balance transfer cards, this card has a $0 annual fee.
U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 17.74% - 28.74%.
Purchases: 0%, 24 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: 0%, 24 billing cycles
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.74% (Variable)
Rewards 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.
4% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
-
-
- For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 17.74% - 28.74%.
- Enjoy great benefits with no annual fee.
- 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.
- Earn a $20 annual statement credit for 11 consecutive months of purchases.
- Get an opportunity to set up a 3-month $0 ExtendPay Plan offer each calendar year after the new account 0% introductory purchase APR offer has expired.
- Get up to $600 reimbursed if your cell phone is stolen or damaged when you pay your monthly cellular bill with your card.
- Stay aware of your credit score to help keep your finances safe. Enroll in the mobile app and online banking to view your score at anytime.
- Get your cash back directly deposited into your U.S. Bank checking or savings account, as a statement credit, a rewards card and more.
The U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card offers an industry-leading 24 billing cycles of 0% intro APR for both balance transfers and purchases. It also pays 4% cash back on some travel purchases -- though if you really want travel rewards, you're better off upgrading to a top travel card after you've paid off your balance.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.99% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
The Citi Simplicity® Card offers a long 0% intro APR period of 21 months on Balance Transfers (12 months on Purchases). At the end of the intro period a go-to 18.24% - 28.99% (Variable) APR applies.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
This card promises no late fees, no penalty rate, and no annual fee... ever!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 6 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR
Rewards 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically
1% - 2% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.
-
- Welcome bonus offer
- Gas and restaurants rewards
- 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- Low cash back rates
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
- Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Plus earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 18.24% to 27.24% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- No annual fee.
- Terms and conditions apply.
The Discover it® Chrome card has a shorter 0% intro APR period of 18 months for balance transfers and 6 months for purchases. (A go-to 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro periods.)
However, it pays 2% cash back on gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, so it's worth keeping after the intro period ends. It also has a low 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*.
What to know before applying for a balance transfer card
Balance transfer cards can be powerful tools to get out of debt -- if you know how to use them. Before you apply, here are some key things to keep in mind:
Good credit helps your chances
Most balance transfer cards are geared toward applicants with a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. That said, card issuers also consider your income, debt levels, and overall credit profile -- so even with a lower score, you may still qualify.
Pay off your balance before the 0% intro APR ends
The interest-free window is limited. Once it's over, any remaining balance will start accruing interest at the card's regular APR -- often over 20%. To make the most of your transfer:
- Pick a card with a 0% intro APR period long enough to pay down your debt
- Create a plan to pay off the full balance within that time
- Avoid new purchases that might make repayment harder
You can't transfer balances between cards from the same issuer
Planning to move a Chase balance to another Chase card? That won't work. Banks offer balance transfers to attract new customers, not move debt between their own cards.
Late payments can kill your 0% intro APR
Even though you're not paying interest, you still have to make your minimum monthly payments. Missing one could cancel your promo rate and trigger the regular APR (or even a penalty APR) -- potentially wiping out your savings.
Ready for a fresh start?
With the right balance transfer card, you could save hundreds -- or even thousands -- on interest. If you're serious about tackling your debt, now's a great time to take action. Apply for one of the top picks above or explore even more balance transfer options here.
FAQs
-
Most balance transfer cards charge a fee of 3% to 5% of the amount transferred. For example, moving $5,000 to a new card could cost $150 to $250. Even with the fee, you'll likely save more in interest if you pay off your balance during the 0% intro period.
-
With average credit card rates around 21%, moving your balance to a 0% intro APR card could save you hundreds (or even thousands) in interest over time and help you pay off the debt much sooner.
-
Choose a card with a 0% intro APR period long enough to clear your debt. Make a monthly payoff plan and avoid new purchases until your old balance is repaid.
Our Research Expert