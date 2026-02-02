Cut Down on Work Expenses This Year: The Best Business Credit Cards This Month, February 2026
Any adult can apply for a personal credit card -- if you own one, you probably know that. But did you know that you might qualify for a business credit card, too -- even if you're not a CEO or entrepreneur?
It's true. If you have a side gig of any kind, or are trying to turn your creative passion into cash, you can probably apply (and get approved) for a business card. That can mean hundreds or thousands a year in savings, whether you're looking for valuable perks, strong earning rates, or a top-tier welcome bonus.
Here are all our favorite business credit cards available this month.
Top business cards this month
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • Enhanced! 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
1X - 5X points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
200,000 Membership Rewards® points
-
If business travel is a priority, this card brings premium rewards and perks. Earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, plus 2X on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more. With access to 1,550+ lounges, annual travel credits, and TSA PreCheck/Global Entry fee credit, frequent flyers can easily offset the $895 fee and enjoy more comfort on the road. (Terms apply.)
-
- Versatile rewards points
- Huge welcome offer
- Airport lounge access
- Complimentary elite statuses
- Tons of statement credits
- High annual fee
-
- Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
- The American Express Global Lounge Collection® can provide an escape at the airport. With complimentary access to more than 1,550 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting, you have more airport lounge options than any other credit card company on the market as of 07/2025.
- See how you can unlock over $3,500 in business and travel value annually after meeting qualifying spend thresholds on the Business Platinum Card. Terms apply.
- Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually for up to a total of $600 in statement credits per calendar year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using the Business Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- No Preset Spending Limit: The spending limit on the Business Platinum Card is flexible, so unlike a traditional credit card with a set limit, the amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment and credit history.
- Make the Business Platinum Card® work even harder for you. Hilton for Business members get up to $200 back per calendar year when you make an eligible purchase at Hilton properties across the globe. Gift cards are not an eligible purchase. Benefit enrollment required.
- Fly like a pro with a $200 Airline Fee Credit. Select one qualifying airline to receive up to $200 back per year on baggage fees and other incidentals.
- Use the Business Platinum Card and get up to $209 back per calendar year on your CLEAR® Plus Membership (subject to auto-renewal).
- Maximize your time away with Fine Hotels + Resorts through Amex Travel™.
- Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits on U.S purchases directly with Dell Technologies on the Business Platinum Card and an additional $1,000 statement credit after you spend $5,000 or more on that same Card per calendar year.
- Enroll and get a $250 statement credit after you spend $600 or more on U.S. purchases directly with Adobe per calendar year on the Business Platinum Card.
- Get up to $90 in statement credits quarterly for purchases with Indeed on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $360 back per year. Enrollment required.
- Get up to $10 in statement credits per month for wireless telephone service purchases made directly with a wireless provider in the U.S. on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $120 back per year. Enrollment required.
- Enhanced! 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
- 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com
- 1X points on other eligible purchases
- $895 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn $750 bonus cash back
-
This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $750 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
-
- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
Flex for Business Variable APR: 17.74% - 25.74%
Rewards Earn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours. Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. Earn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct. Earn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising. Earn 1x points on all other purchases
Access $6,000+ in total value in your first year
Annual Fee
$795
Welcome Offer Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $20,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening and access more than $6,000 in total business and travel value in your first year.
Earn 150,000 bonus points
-
If your business racks up big travel, ad, or client-related expenses, the Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ turns spending into serious rewards. Enjoy lounge access, flexible travel credits, and 8X points on Chase Travel℠ -- perks that can easily offset the $795 annual fee. It’s premium, it’s powerful, and for the right business, it an be a game changer.Read Full Review
-
-
- Earn 150,000 bonus points after you spend $20,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
- $6,000+ in value your first year. 150K points, valued at $3,000 for select flights and hotels through Chase Travel℠, plus $3,000+ in annual value through travel and business benefits.
- Earn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours.
- Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Earn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct.
- Earn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising.
- Get the most flexible travel credit compared to any other card, with up to $300 in statement credits each anniversary year on travel purchases.
- Enjoy complimentary access to the Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club network and Priority Pass™ Select membership. Two guests may accompany the Primary Cardmember to the lounges free of charge.
- Member FDIC
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR N/A
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 25.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases-with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 3 points per $1 in select business categories
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn 100,000 bonus points
-
This card offers excellent earning potential for businesses looking to earn valuable rewards on everyday expenses. You’ll earn 3X points on travel, shipping, and advertising purchases (up to $150,000 per year), making it a great fit for businesses that invest in growth. With an impressive 100,000-point welcome bonus and access to the Chase Ultimate Rewards® ecosystem, this card helps you maximize rewards. Plus, we like that points are worth more when redeemed for travel through Chase Travel℠, further boosting the card’s value.Read Full Review
-
- Huge sign-up bonus
- Advertising rewards
- Shipping rewards
- Cell phone protection
- Flexible travel points
- Card perks
- Annual fee
- No intro APR offer
- Spending minimum for sign-up bonus
-
- Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases
- Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- Redeem points for cash back, gift cards, travel and more - your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- Go further when you book with Chase Travel℠. Enjoy competitive rates, seamless booking and premium benefits.
- Purchase Protection covers your new purchases for 120 days against damage or theft up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account.
- Receive complimentary access to DashPass by DoorDash.
- Member FDIC
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months from date of account opening
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 26.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 2X points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners. 2X applies to the first $50,000 in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter. Terms and limitations apply.
1x - 2x points
Annual Fee
No annual fee
Welcome Offer Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
15,000 Membership Rewards® points
-
This card is a strong fit for businesses with modest yearly expenses. Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on your first $50,000 in purchases each year — one of the best flat-rate rewards you’ll find at that level of spend. After that, you’ll still earn 1X points, with no annual fee and flexible redemptions for cash, travel, or transfers to airline and hotel partners.
-
- Purchase rewards
- Welcome bonus
- Intro 0% APR offer
- No annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- Personal guarantee
-
- Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
- 0.0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from the date of account opening, then a variable rate, 16.74% - 26.74%, based on your creditworthiness and other factors at account opening. APR will not exceed 29.99%
- Earn 2X points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners. 2X applies to the first $50,000 in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter. Terms and limitations apply.
- You’ve got the power to spend beyond your credit limit* with Expanded Buying Power. *The amount you can spend above your credit limit is flexible, so it adapts with your use of the Card, your payment history, credit record, financial resources known to us, and other factors. Just remember, the amount you can spend with Expanded Buying Power is not unlimited.
- No Annual Fee
- Terms Apply.
Finding the business card that actually works for you
The best business credit card is the one that supports how you run your business -- not just the one with the flashiest headline or biggest welcome offer.
So before applying, think carefully about your business spending and the perks that make the most sense to you.
If you want consistency, a flat-rate cash back card might be the best pick. On the other hand, if you're booking flights all the time, renting cars, or attending conferences, a travel rewards card with lounge access and transferable points might give you way more bang for your buck.
Also to consider is taking advantage of a good 0% intro APR offer. This could help spread out the cost of new purchases with no interest.
And if you're looking to keep expenses lean, there are plenty of no-annual-fee options that still pack great perks.
Things to know before you apply
Good news -- you don't need to run a full-blown company to get a business credit card. Even if you're just freelancing, consulting, flipping stuff online, or building a side hustle, you probably qualify.
A few things to keep in mind:
- You don't need an LLC or registered business name. You can apply as a sole proprietor using your own personal name and Social Security number.
- When it comes to income, just be honest. You can include side hustle money, freelance gigs, or even what you expect to earn if you're just getting started.
- And most of the time, business card usage won't show up on your personal credit report, unless you miss payments. So they shouldn't mess with your personal credit utilization.
That said, business or personal -- credit cards are still credit. So spend smart and stay on top of payments.
Personal vs. business credit cards: What's the difference?
They might look the same in your wallet, but personal rewards cards and business credit cards are made for different things.
Business cards are built to handle work expenses -- like purchasing office tech, software, online ads, travel, and even paying contractors. They usually have higher limits and come with tools to help you track spending or the ability to add employee cards.
Personal cards are better for everyday stuff like groceries, gas, retail shopping, and travel.
If you've got both personal and business cards, it can be way easier to keep them under the same bank. It just makes management a little smoother. And some banks (like Chase or Amex) even let you combine your rewards across both cards.
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
Sapphire Reserve for Business℠
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
FAQs
-
You'll likely get a hard inquiry, but most business cards don't report monthly activity to your personal credit unless there's a credit default. So make sure you pay all your bills on time!
-
In most cases, no. Business credit card rewards are considered rebates, not income. But double-check with a tax professional if you're unsure.
-
Yes. Many cardholders start with freelance, consulting, or side hustle income. Just be honest about your income estimates.
This is exactly how I started by the way. I didn't have an official business, so I used my personal name as my business name and SSN in place of an EIN. This is common for sole proprietors and freelancers.
