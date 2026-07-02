Unlock $1,000 in Bonus Cash: The Best Business Credit Cards This Month, July 2026
Are you a business owner -- or freelancer, or side hustler -- and want to earn an easy $1,000 in bonus cash? If so, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) and Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) are worth a look.
Right now, these no-annual-fee Chase cards are offering the same best-ever sign-up bonus:
- Chase Ink Business Cash: Earn
$750$1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.
- Chase Ink Business Unlimited: Earn
$750$1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
That's not a low spend requirement -- but if you can hit it, you'll enjoy one of the biggest bonuses I've ever seen on a no-annual-fee business card.
Here's what to know about these Chase picks, plus a few other top business card options worth a look this month.
Top business cards this month
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NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
- Earn
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= Excellent
= Good
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= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% on gas and dining (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 in combined spend
- Earn 2% cash back on dining and gas each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined spend.
- Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- As a Chase cardmember, you’ll be automatically checked for a credit line increase at least every 6 months.
- Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership.
- No Annual Fee
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Member FDIC
- Earn
On American Express's Secure Website.
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On American Express's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
1X - 5X points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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If business travel is a priority, this card brings premium rewards and perks. Earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, plus 2X on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more. With access to 1,550+ lounges, annual travel credits, and TSA PreCheck/Global Entry fee credit, frequent flyers can easily offset the $895 fee and enjoy more comfort on the road. (Terms apply.)
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- Versatile rewards points
- Huge welcome offer
- Airport lounge access
- Complimentary elite statuses
- Tons of statement credits
- High annual fee
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- As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
- The American Express Global Lounge Collection® can provide an escape at the airport. With complimentary access to more than 1,550 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting, you have more airport lounge options than any other credit card company on the market as of 07/2025.
- See how you can unlock over $4,000 in business and travel value annually after meeting qualifying spend thresholds on the Business Platinum Card. Terms apply.
- Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually for up to a total of $600 in statement credits per calendar year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using the Business Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- No Preset Spending Limit: The spending limit on the Business Platinum Card is flexible, so unlike a traditional credit card with a set limit, the amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment and credit history.
- Make the Business Platinum Card® work even harder for you. Hilton for Business members get up to $200 back per calendar year when you make an eligible purchase at Hilton properties across the globe. Gift cards are not an eligible purchase. Benefit enrollment required.
- Fly like a pro with a $200 Airline Fee Credit. Select one qualifying airline to receive up to $200 back per year on baggage fees and other incidentals.
- Use the Business Platinum Card and get up to $209 back per calendar year on your CLEAR+ Membership (subject to auto-renewal).
- Maximize your time away with Fine Hotels + Resorts through Amex Travel™.
- Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits on U.S purchases directly with Dell Technologies on the Business Platinum Card and an additional $1,000 statement credit after you spend $5,000 or more on that same Card per calendar year.
- Enroll and get up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business* on the Business Platinum Card. *Subject to auto-renewal.
- Enroll and get a $250 statement credit after you spend $600 or more on U.S. purchases directly with Adobe per calendar year on the Business Platinum Card.
- Get up to $90 in statement credits quarterly for purchases with Indeed on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $360 back per year. Enrollment required.
- Get up to $10 in statement credits per month for wireless telephone service purchases made directly with a wireless provider in the U.S. on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $120 back per year. Enrollment required.
- 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
- 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com
- 1X points on other eligible purchases
- Terms Apply.
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Good (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
Flex for Business Variable APR: 17.74% - 28.49%
Rewards Earn unlimited 2.5% total cash back on purchases of $5,000 or more and unlimited 2% cash back on all other business purchases. Unlimited 5% total cash back on travel purchased through Chase TravelSM.
2.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$195
Welcome Offer Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn $1,000 bonus cash back
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While the Ink Business Premier® Credit Card comes with a higher annual fee, we think its generous rewards and bonus potential make it worth considering for high-spending businesses. Designed for larger businesses, this card offers 2.5% cash back on purchases over $5,000, plus unlimited 2% cash back on other purchases. With one of the largest cash rewards bonuses available, it’s a strong choice for businesses with significant spending, offering both rich rewards and substantial earning potential.
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- Sign-up bonus
- Cash back rewards
- Free employee cards
- Cellphone protection
- No foreign transaction fee
- Rewards can't be transferred
- No 0% intro APR
- Pay in full card
- Annual fee
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- Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Earn unlimited 2.5% total cash back on purchases of $5,000 or more and unlimited 2% cash back on all other business purchases.
- Travel Benefits: Unlimited 5% total cash back on travel purchased through Chase TravelSM, No Foreign Transaction Fees and Trip Cancellation/Trip Interruption Insurance.
- The only business credit card with 2.5% cash back on every purchase of $5,000 or more.
- Get the buying power you need to make large purchases, cover monthly expenses and help your business grow. While you must pay your Pay In Full balance each month, this card has built-in flexibility. The Flex for Business feature allows for qualifying purchases to be paid over time with interest.
- Earn 5% cash back on Lyft rides now through September 30, 2027.
- Purchase with confidence with built-in protections like Fraud Protection, Zero Liability Protection, Purchase Protection, Cell Phone Protection, and Extended Warranty Protection.
- There’s no additional cost for employee cards. Monitor spend with digital tools like purchase alerts, set spending limits, reporting, and more.
- Member FDIC
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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= Best
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
Rewards 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 3% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
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If your biggest expenses change, this card adapts with you. Pick one category to earn 3% cash back, 2% at restaurants, and 1% everywhere else – then update your choice as your spending shifts. Add a $500 welcome bonus, no annual fee, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), and you get tailored rewards with built-in savings.
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- No annual fee
- High rewards rate
- Intro APR period for purchases
- Rotating bonus categories
- Credit worthiness requirements
- Foreign transaction fee
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- $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice: gas stations & EV charging stations (default), office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom & wireless, computer services or business consulting services, 2% cash back on dining purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- You'll earn 3% cash back on purchases in the category of your choice and 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- You can earn up to 75% more cash back on every purchase, if you have a business checking account with Bank of America and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier. That means you could earn up to 5.25% cash back in your selected choice category and up to 3.5% cash back on dining purchases on the first $50,000 in those combined purchases each calendar year, and up to an unlimited 1.75% cash back on all other purchases.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards-as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you. Cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- To change your choice category for future purchases, you must go to the Mobile Banking app or Business Advantage 360, our small business online banking. You can change it once each calendar month, or make no change and it stays the same.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Finding the business card that actually works for you
The best business credit card is the one that supports how you run your business -- not just the one with the flashiest headline or biggest welcome offer.
So before applying, think carefully about your business spending and the perks that make the most sense to you.
If you want consistency, a flat-rate cash back card might be the best pick. On the other hand, if you're booking flights all the time, renting cars, or attending conferences, a travel rewards card with lounge access and transferable points might give you way more bang for your buck.
Also to consider is taking advantage of a good 0% intro APR offer. This could help spread out the cost of new purchases with no interest.
And if you're looking to keep expenses lean, there are plenty of no-annual-fee options that still pack great perks.
Things to know before you apply
Good news -- you don't need to run a full-blown company to get a business credit card. Even if you're just freelancing, consulting, flipping stuff online, or building a side hustle, you probably qualify.
A few things to keep in mind:
- You don't need an LLC or registered business name. You can apply as a sole proprietor using your own personal name and Social Security number.
- When it comes to income, just be honest. You can include side hustle money, freelance gigs, or even what you expect to earn if you're just getting started.
- And most of the time, business card usage won't show up on your personal credit report, unless you miss payments. So they shouldn't mess with your personal credit utilization.
That said, business or personal -- credit cards are still credit. So spend smart and stay on top of payments.
Personal vs. business credit cards: What's the difference?
They might look the same in your wallet, but personal rewards cards and business credit cards are made for different things.
Business cards are built to handle work expenses -- like purchasing office tech, software, online ads, travel, and even paying contractors. They usually have higher limits and come with tools to help you track spending or the ability to add employee cards.
Personal cards are better for everyday stuff like groceries, gas, retail shopping, and travel.
If you've got both personal and business cards, it can be way easier to keep them under the same bank. It just makes management a little smoother. And some banks (like Chase or Amex) even let you combine your rewards across both cards.
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
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Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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Earn
|Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
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Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.74% - 24.74% Variable
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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Earn
|Earn 5% cash back in select business categories Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
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Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.74% - 24.74% Variable
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
Apply Now for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
On American Express's Secure Website.
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
|1X - 5X points • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
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Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 17.74% - 28.49% Variable
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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Ink Business Premier® Credit Card
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|Earn $1,000 bonus cash back Earn $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|2.5% - 5% cash back Earn unlimited 2.5% total cash back on purchases of $5,000 or more and unlimited 2% cash back on all other business purchases. Unlimited 5% total cash back on travel purchased through Chase TravelSM.
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Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: Flex for Business Variable APR: 17.74% - 28.49%
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
|
4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|$500 cash back $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
|1% - 3% cash back 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
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Intro: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
FAQs
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Yes. Many cardholders start with freelance, consulting, or side hustle income. Just be honest about your income estimates.
This is exactly how I started by the way. I didn't have an official business, so I used my personal name as my business name and SSN in place of an EIN. This is common for sole proprietors and freelancers.
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You'll likely get a hard inquiry, but most business cards don't report monthly activity to your personal credit unless there's a credit default. So make sure you pay all your bills on time!
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In most cases, no. Business credit card rewards are considered rebates, not income. But double-check with a tax professional if you're unsure.
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For rates and fees for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here