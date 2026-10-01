Get 1.5% Back on All Purchases: The Best Business Credit Cards This Month, October 2026

Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. 4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor $500 cash back Circle with letter I in it. $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening. 1.5% cash back Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases Intro: Circle with letter I in it. See Terms Purchases: See Terms Balance Transfers: N/A Regular: See Terms 4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Apply Now for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express On American Express's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Learn more. 1X - 5X points Circle with letter I in it. • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases Intro: Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular: 17.99% - 28.74% Variable 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor $500 cash back Circle with letter I in it. $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening. 1% - 3% cash back Circle with letter I in it. 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Intro: Circle with letter I in it. See Terms Purchases: See Terms Balance Transfers: N/A Regular: See Terms 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ Apply Now for Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.50/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Earn 200,000 bonus points Circle with letter I in it. Earn 200,000 bonus points after you spend $30,000 on purchases in your first 6 months from account opening and access more than $7,000 in total business and travel value in your first year. Access $7,000+ in total value in your first year Circle with letter I in it. Earn 8x points on Chase Travel℠ for airline tickets, hotels, including The Edit℠, car rentals, cruises, activities and tours. Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. Earn 4x points on flights & hotels booked direct. Earn 3x points on social media & search engine advertising on up to $1 million in spend each anniversary year, starting 11/15/26. Earn 1x points on all other purchases Intro: Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular: Flex for Business Variable APR: 17.74% - 28.49% 4.50/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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