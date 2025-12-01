The Best Business Cards This Week, Dec. 1, 2025: Cards for Travel, Cash Back, and More
You don't need a big company or a fancy title to get a business credit card. In fact, plenty of freelancers, side-gig workers, and solo entrepreneurs qualify without much trouble.
And the perks can be huge. The right card can cut your costs, earn strong rewards, and even help you travel for less -- all while keeping your business spending organized.
If you're curious what's worth a look right now, here are this week's top business credit card picks.
Top business cards this week
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
|
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
Apply Now for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
On American Express's Secure Website.
|
4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|200,000 Membership Rewards® points Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
|1X - 5X points • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 17.99% - 28.74% Variable
|
|
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
Apply Now for Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
On Chase's Secure Website.
|
|Earn 90,000 bonus points Earn 90,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|Earn 3 points per $1 in select business categories Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases-with no limit to the amount you can earn.
|
Intro: N/A
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.99% - 25.99% Variable
|
|
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
On Chase's Secure Website.
|
|Earn $750 bonus cash back Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business. Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 17.24% - 25.24% Variable
|
|
Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
|
|$300 cash back $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
|1% - 3% cash back 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
|
Intro: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 9 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 9 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
|
|
The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
Apply Now for The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
On American Express's Secure Website.
|
|15,000 Membership Rewards® points Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
|1x - 2x points Earn 2X points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners. 2X applies to the first $50,000 in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter. Terms and limitations apply.
|
Intro:
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months from date of account opening
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.99% - 26.99% Variable
|
Things to know before you apply for a business credit card
I didn't even have an LLC set up when I applied for my first business card. If you're a freelancer, side hustler, or solo entrepreneur, you might qualify too.
Here's what you should know:
- You don't need an LLC: Sole proprietors can apply using your name as your business name and your Social Security number.
- List your income realistically: You can include freelance work, Etsy sales, gig economy earnings -- even "projected" income if you're just getting started.
- Credit report impact: Business cards usually don't show up on personal credit reports, which can protect your credit utilization. But if you miss payments, your personal credit can still be impacted.
Important note: Getting approved is often easier than you think. But responsible use is what really matters long term.
How to pick the right business card for you
The best business card for you depends on how you spend and what you want to get out of it.
- Want simplicity? Go for a flat-rate cash back card that rewards you decently across all spending categories.
- Love to travel? Look for flexible points, transfer partners, or lounge perks.
- Big expenses coming up? A 0% intro APR card can give you breathing room without interest charges.
- Running a tight ship? No-annual-fee cards can still earn solid rewards without adding to your overhead.
The key is to match the card with your business goals, not just chase the biggest bonus.
Business cards and personal cards: A combo strategy
Personally, I find it way easier to manage my money when both personal and business cards live under the same roof.
Some banks even let you combine points across accounts. For example, I have both business and personal cards with Chase, so I can pool all my Ultimate Rewards points and score bigger redemptions.
If you already have a favorite personal card, check if there's a business version too. It can can streamline your rewards game.
FAQs
-
Business cards often have higher credit limits, tools for tracking expenses, and rewards tailored to business categories (like office supplies, software, or advertising).
-
Generally, no. Credit card rewards are treated as rebates or discounts, not income. But check with a tax pro if you're redeeming points in unusual ways.
-
Yes, and I did when I first opened one. Card issuers approve applications from sole proprietors, freelancers, and side hustlers. Just be honest about your expected income, even if it's small or seasonal.
Our Research Expert
