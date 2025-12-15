Save Big on Business Expenses: The Best Business Credit Cards This Week, Dec. 15, 2025

Here are all of our favorite business credit cards available this week.

Whether you're a small business owner or just someone with a side hustle, a business credit card can help you unlock serious savings -- whether you're wanting a luxury big-spender option or a card without an annual fee.

Looking for an easy way to save on your next work trip or business expense? Chances are, a business credit card is exactly what you're looking for.

This card is a strong fit for businesses with modest yearly expenses. Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on your first $50,000 in purchases each year — one of the best flat-rate rewards you’ll find at that level of spend. After that, you’ll still earn 1X points, with no annual fee and flexible redemptions for cash, travel, or transfers to airline and hotel partners.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2X points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners. 2X applies to the first $50,000 in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter. Terms and limitations apply.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $300 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 9 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 9 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $750 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business. Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

This card offers excellent earning potential for businesses looking to earn valuable rewards on everyday expenses. You’ll earn 3X points on travel, shipping, and advertising purchases (up to $150,000 per year), making it a great fit for businesses that invest in growth. With an impressive 100,000-point welcome bonus and access to the Chase Ultimate Rewards® ecosystem, this card helps you maximize rewards. Plus, we like that points are worth more when redeemed for travel through Chase Travel℠, further boosting the card’s value.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases-with no limit to the amount you can earn. Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

If business travel is a priority, this card brings premium rewards and perks. Earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, plus an enhanced 2X on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more. With access to 1,400+ lounges, annual travel credits, and TSA PreCheck/Global Entry fee credit, frequent flyers can easily offset the $895 fee and enjoy more comfort on the road. (Terms apply.)

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases

Choosing the right card for your business

The best business cards are the ones that match your goals. So it's important to think about what's important to you long term.

Prefer simplicity? Go with a flat-rate cash back card for easy rewards you don't have to think about.

Do you travel frequently? Choose cards with points you can transfer, travel credits, or airport perks.

Big purchases on the horizon? Look for 0% intro APR options to avoid interest while you invest in growth.

Low-overhead mindset? There are no-annual-fee cards that still offer meaningful rewards.

Don't just shoot for the biggest bonus or perks that sound luxurious. It's better to choose the card that fits how your business actually spends.

What you should know before applying

You don't need a formal business or massive revenue to get approved.

In fact, when I opened my first business card, I was just freelancing on the side. I barely had any income and I still got approved.

Here are the basics:

LLCs not required: Sole proprietors can apply with their name and Social Security number

Modest income is fine: Include any freelance, gig work, or side hustle earnings -- even projected income if you're just launching

Minimal credit impact: Most business cards don't report to your personal credit (unless you miss payments)

Approval is often easier than you'd expect. But staying organized and paying on time is what keeps things running smoothly.

Keeping business and personal cards under one roof

Managing expenses is a lot easier when your personal and business cards are from the same issuer. And when it comes to rewards, some even let you combine points across business and personal accounts.

For example, I use both Chase personal and business cards, which means I can pool my Ultimate Rewards and redeem them for max value through travel partners or the portal.

So if you're already using a personal card you love, see if there's a business version. It could streamline your system and supercharge your rewards.

Compare all our top picks for business cards in 2025.



