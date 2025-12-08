Save on Expenses, Travel and More: The Best Business Credit Cards This Week, Dec. 8, 2025
Are you a business owner or freelancer looking for your next money-saving hack? A top business credit card could be just what you need.
With recently-updated options like the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (see rates and fees), plus valuable mainstays like The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, there are plenty of ways to save no matter your budget and goals.
Here are our favorite business cards available this week.
Top business cards this week
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
|
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
|
4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|200,000 Membership Rewards® points Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
|1X - 5X points • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 17.99% - 28.74% Variable
|
|
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
|
4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|Earn 100,000 bonus points Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|Earn 3 points per $1 in select business categories Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases-with no limit to the amount you can earn. Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
|
Intro: N/A
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.74% - 25.74% Variable
|
|
Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
|
4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|Earn $750 bonus cash back Earn $750 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
|Earn 5% cash back in select business categories Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn. Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.99% - 24.99% Variable
|
|
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
|
5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|Earn $750 bonus cash back Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business. Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.99% - 24.99% Variable
|
|
Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
|
4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|$300 cash back $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
|1% - 3% cash back 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
|
Intro: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 9 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 9 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
|
|
The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
|
4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|15,000 Membership Rewards® points Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
|1x - 2x points Earn 2X points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners. 2X applies to the first $50,000 in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter. Terms and limitations apply.
|
Intro:
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months from date of account opening
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.99% - 26.99% Variable
|
Before you apply: What business owners should know
You don't need to run a big company to get approved. When I applied for my first card, I didn't even have an LLC yet.
If you're freelancing, consulting, flipping items, or running any kind of side hustle, there's a good chance you already qualify.
Here's what to keep in mind:
- LLC not required: Sole proprietors or freelancers can apply using their name and SSN.
- Income doesn't have to be huge: You can include freelance work, Etsy sales, or even projected income if you're just starting out.
- No personal credit hit (usually): Business cards don't typically show up on your personal credit report unless you miss payments.
Getting approved is often easier than expected. But managing the card responsibly is what builds long-term benefits.
How to choose the right card for your business
Not every business card fits every business. The best pick for you depends on your spending style and your goals.
- Keep it simple? Flat-rate cards are easy and consistent across all purchases.
- Big travel plans? Go for cards that offer flexible points, travel credits, or lounge access.
- Planning a large expense? A card with 0% intro APR can buy you time to pay without interest.
- Watching your budget? Look for $0 annual fee options that still offer solid perks.
The goal isn't to chase every bonus. It's to pick a card that actually complements how your business runs.
Why I like to pair business and personal cards
Running both personal and business cards under the same issuer makes life way easier. One login, one app, one dashboard.
Even better, some banks let you combine rewards across personal and business cards. I personally use Chase for both, so I can pool all my Ultimate Rewards points and redeem them for higher-value travel.
If you already love a card in your wallet, check if there's a business version. It could boost your rewards game with minimal effort.
FAQs
-
Yes, and I did when I first opened one. Card issuers approve applications from sole proprietors, freelancers, and side hustlers. Just be honest about your expected income, even if it's small or seasonal.
-
Business cards often have higher credit limits, tools for tracking expenses, and rewards tailored to business categories (like office supplies, software, or advertising).
-
Generally, no. Credit card rewards are treated as rebates or discounts, not income. But check with a tax pro if you're redeeming points in unusual ways.
Our Research Expert
For rates and fees for The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express, click here
For rates and fees for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here