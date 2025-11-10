Best Business Credit Card Offers This Week: Nov. 10, 2025 -- Last Chance on $900 Welcome Bonus
Chase just confirmed that the elevated $900 welcome bonus offer on the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) and Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is ending soon. Offer ends 9am EST on Nov. 13, 2025.
That means if you've been eyeing a no-annual-fee business card with a sweet $900 bonus, now's the time to jump on it. The clock is ticking on these offers -- get them before they're gone.
Here are all the top business cards this week. Let's start with this week's featured pick 👇
Our featured pick:
Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
Great for: Simple, flat-rate rewards
Earn $900 cash back when you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months. Hurry, this offer will end at 9 AM EST on 11/13/2025.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.24% - 25.24% Variable
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $900 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
Earn $900 bonus cash back
If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% at gas stations and restaurants (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $900 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.
- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
- Earn $900 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Member FDIC
Top business cards this week
Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
|
4.90/5
|Earn $900 bonus cash back Earn $900 when you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening
|Earn 5% cash back in select business categories Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 17.24% - 25.24% Variable
|
4.90/5
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
On Chase's Secure Website.
5.00/5
|Earn $900 bonus cash back Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
|
Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 17.24% - 23.24% Variable
5.00/5
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
Apply Now for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
On American Express's Secure Website.
4.70/5
|200,000 Membership Rewards® points Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
|1X - 5X points • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 17.99% - 28.74% Variable
4.70/5
Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
4.60/5
|$300 cash back $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
|1.5% cash back Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
|
Intro: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 9 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 9 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
4.60/5
The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
Apply Now for The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
On American Express's Secure Website.
4.80/5
|15,000 Membership Rewards® points Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
|1x - 2x points Earn 2X points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners. 2X applies to the first $50,000 in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter. Terms and limitations apply.
|
Intro:
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months from date of account opening
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.99% - 26.99% Variable
|
4.80/5
Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
4.70/5
|$300 cash back $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
|1% - 3% cash back 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
|
Intro: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 9 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 9 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
4.70/5
Which business card should you get?
The "best" card really depends on what your business needs right now.
If you want consistent rewards with zero effort, flat-rate cards like the Chase Ink Business Unlimited are great.
If you're spending a lot in specific categories -- like digital ads, travel, or restaurants -- category cards like Chase Ink Business Cash might get you more rewards throughout the year.
And if you're planning a big expense (like buying equipment or stocking up for the holidays), a card with a 0% intro APR could save you money on interest while giving you time to pay it off.
The goal isn't to chase the fanciest looking card. It's to find the one that matches how you actually spend.
How to open a business credit card
If it's your first time getting a business credit card, congratulations! Don't stress out -- the process is mostly the same as opening a personal card.
Also you don't need a registered company name or official business to apply. Any kind of hustle outside a 9-5 job (freelancing, reselling, tutoring, content creation, or consulting) usually qualifies.
Here's what the online application typically asks for:
- Your legal name, Social Security number, and address.
- Your business name. This can just be your own name if you don't have a brand or LLC.
- Business type and industry. Choose the category that best matches what you do.
- Estimated annual revenue. You can be honest and use your best guess -- even $0 is OK if you're just starting.
- Years in business. It's totally fine to put "less than 1 year."
After that, you'll typically get a decision in minutes -- or a follow-up email if the bank needs more info.
Pro tip: Starting with a no-annual-fee card like Chase Ink Business Cash or Chase Ink Business Unlimited is a low-risk way to dip your toes in and earn rewards as your business grows.
Beginning with a familiar bank
Keeping all your cards under one roof just makes life easier.
Some issuers (like Chase or Amex) even let you combine rewards across personal and business cards. That means one big pool of points you can redeem for bigger rewards.
If you're already using a personal card you love, try checking if there's a business version. You'll be surprised how smoothly it fits into your system.
Explore all the best small business credit cards here to find the right match for you.
FAQs
Yes. You don't need an LLC or registered company to get a business credit card. Many people apply as sole proprietors using their personal name and Social Security number.
You can, but it's not a great habit. It'll make taxes and bookkeeping more complicated if your expenses and statements are "mingled." It's better to keep things separate.
Some issuers offer them for free, others charge a small fee. They're a great way to track spending across your team, and earn rewards on all of it.
Our Research Expert
For rates and fees for the The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express, click here
For rates and fees for the The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here