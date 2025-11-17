The Best Business Cards This Week for Travel, Cash Back, and More: Nov. 17, 2025
If I was launching my business all over again and needed my first business credit card, I'd start with something from the Chase Ink lineup or one of the Bank of America Business Advantage cards. Solid bank, no annual fee, reliable rewards, etc. That's exactly where I send most beginners.
But not every business is starting from scratch. Some are scaling, some are spending big on travel or ads, and some just want to keep things simple.
That's why every Monday, my team handpicks the best business credit card offers across all categories. Here are the top offers this week 👇
Our featured pick:
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 9 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 9 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
1.5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$300 cash back
-
For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $300 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 9 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited cash back with no expiration
- No annual fee
- Intro APR
- Foreign transaction fees
- Mediocre incentives
-
- Get a $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, or join Preferred Rewards for Business for no fee, and earn up to an unlimited 2.62% cash back on all purchases if you have a Bank of America® business checking account and qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business Platinum Honors tier.
- No annual cap and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards – as a deposit into your Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 9 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - the security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Top business cards this week
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
|
Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
|
4.60/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|$300 cash back $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
|1.5% cash back Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
|
Intro: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 9 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 9 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
|
4.60/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
Apply Now for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
On American Express's Secure Website.
|
4.70/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|200,000 Membership Rewards® points Elevated Welcome Offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Business Platinum Card® within the first 3 months of Card Membership.
|1X - 5X points • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
|
Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 17.99% - 28.74% Variable
|
4.70/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
Apply Now for The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express
On American Express's Secure Website.
|
4.80/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|15,000 Membership Rewards® points Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
|1x - 2x points Earn 2X points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners. 2X applies to the first $50,000 in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter. Terms and limitations apply.
|
Intro:
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months from date of account opening
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.99% - 26.99% Variable
|
4.80/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
|
4.70/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|$300 cash back $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
|1% - 3% cash back 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
|
Intro: 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 9 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 9 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)
|
4.70/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
Apply Now for Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
On Chase's Secure Website.
|
4.90/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|Earn 90,000 bonus points Earn 90,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
|Earn 3 points per $1 in select business categories Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases-with no limit to the amount you can earn.
|
Intro: N/A
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular: 19.99% - 25.99% Variable
|
4.90/5
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
How to pick the best business card for you
The right business card should match your spending habits, not just dangle the biggest bonus.
If you're spending across a wide range of categories, a flat-rate card will keep things simple and rewarding.
If your business has predictable expenses -- like digital ads, gas, or dining -- a category card might get you a bit more value.
Or maybe you're planning a big expense and would benefit from a card with a long 0% intro APR period.
The best card is the one that works for your business.
How to open a business credit card (even without an LLC)
You don't need to have a big company or even a registered business name to qualify for a business credit card.
If you're freelancing, consulting, selling stuff online, or earning income outside your 9 to 5, you likely already qualify as a sole proprietor.
Here's what most online applications ask for:
- Your name, address, and Social Security number
- Business name (can just be your name if you're a sole prop)
- Industry and type of business
- Estimated annual revenue (a ballpark guess is fine -- even $0 is OK if you're just starting)
- Time in business
Most approval decisions are instant. But in some cases you might get a follow-up if the bank needs more info.
Why keeping it all in one place helps
If you're already using a personal card from Chase, Amex, or Bank of America, it's smart to look at their business offerings too.
This makes things a little easier because you're already familiar with the bank, its tools, and reward system. And in some cases you have the ability to combine your rewards across personal and business cards.
For example, Chase lets you pool Ultimate Rewards® points from your Ink and Sapphire cards to personal cards, which can unlock bigger travel redemptions or cash back flexibility.
Want to explore even more options? Check out our full guide to the best business credit cards for 2025.
FAQs
-
You can, but it might get messy for accounting and when tax time rolls around. Best practice is to keep business and personal charges on separate cards.
-
Yes! You can apply as a sole proprietor using your name and Social Security number. You don't need a formal company setup.
-
Some issuers offer them for free, others charge a small fee per card. You'll want to look at each offer specifically if this is important to you.
-
Usually only the initial inquiry does. Most business card activity isn't reported to your personal credit unless you default or miss payments.
Our Research Expert
